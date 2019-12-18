Does Fallon Sherrock have a partner? Get to know history-making darts player!

Fallon Sherrock has made history to become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Sport is one of life's greatest gifts especially when it offers up a moment of sheer brilliance that tears up the history books.

This year has seen a lot of these moments with England winning the Cricket World Cup in the summer and Lewis Hamilton becoming the second most successful F1 driver of all time with six world championships to his name.

However, the spotlight is now firmly on a sport that doesn't quite get the same level of attention, darts.

That's because Fallon Sherrock has become the first female player to win a match at a PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) match after defeating Ted Evetts in the first round of the 2020 World Darts Championship.

Fallon Sherrock makes history!

December 17th, 2019 will go down as a date in history for darts as England's Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a PDC match at the 2020 World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Backed by a partisan crowd of 2,500 fans, Fallon Sherrock overcame 22-year-old Ted Evetts to win 3-2 in a thrilling five-set encounter.

Get to know the emerging darts superstar

Fallon Sherrock has become an overnight sensation after her historic victory at the World Darts Championship but has actually been competing on the darts circuit for years.

The Buckinghamshire born Sharrock, now 25, arrived on the darts scene in 2011 when she won the WDF Girls World Cup aged just 17.

Since then, she's gone onto compete in countless BDO (British Darts Organisation) competitions and even made it to the final of the BDO Women's World Darts Championship in 2015.

It could all have been very different for Fallon, however, she was diagnosed with a serious kidney problem following the birth of her son, Rory, in 2014.

Speaking to The Sun, Fallon said: "About six months after I had my little boy in April 2014, I ended up getting a kidney disease.

“I started to feel unwell. I didn’t know what was going on until I was diagnosed."

At the time of writing, it is not publically known whether Fallon Sherrock is currently married or in a relationship with anyone.

Next up for Fallon Sherrock

After her historic win against Ted Evetts, Fallon Sherrocks next test in the PDC World Darts Championship will be far tougher.

In the second round, she'll be playing world number 11, Mensur Suljovic with the match set to take place on the evening of Saturday, December 21st.

The experienced 47-year-old Austrian will be a far tougher opponent for Fallon but that isn't dampening the spirits of the 25-year-old as she is quoted in Metro telling Dan Dawson that "It’s definitely a fun opportunity, I’m so excited to play one of the best people in the world next."

Despite making history once in the competition already, it seems Fallon Sherrock is not content with resting on her laurels as she continued by saying: "there’s nothing to say that if I won that I can’t go further in the tournament."

The progress of Fallon Sherrock in the PDC Worlds Darts Championship will no doubt be watched by many over the coming days and, hopefully, weeks.