'We expect a lot from him': Unsworth in awe of young Everton right-back, potential 'top player'

With Everton's Seamus Coleman currently in poor form for the Toffees, could Goodison Park academy right-back Kyle John step up to Duncan Ferguson's first team anytime soon?

Everton academy manager David Unsworth has raved about Goodison Park right-back Kyle John following his impressive performance for the Toffees on Monday night (Everton website).

Everton, the reigning Premier League 2 champions, found themselves a goal down against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Benny Ashley-Seal gave the visitors a third-minute lead, but Ellis Simms turned the game on its head with a brace.

Although Dion Sanderson restored parity for Wolves almost immediately after, the game was settled by John's delivery which came off opposition defender Owen Otasowie en route to the back of the visitors' net for an own goal nine minutes from time.

“Kyle was a bundle of energy up and down the right, playing in a system that really suits him as a wing-back,” Unsworth said after the game. “He’s got terrific pace, which is fantastic for any young player to have.

“He’s a great lad, he’s honest and we expect a lot from him, especially when he performs like he did against Wolves. He probably set a new bar. He has got to aspire to reach that level every game and go above it if he wants to kick on and be a top player, which potentially he could be."

As stated on the Everton website, John signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Everton in March 2019 after his transition from Under-18 to Under-23 football at 17 years old.

The right-back, who joined Everton's academy as a six-year-old, also got senior minutes under his belt in 2018-19, playing as a substitute in the Blues' Goodison Park SportPesa Trophy victory over Gor Mahia.

Everton's U23s have moved up to eighth in the Premier League 2 first division table thanks to their win.