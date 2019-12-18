Quick links

'Don't do it': Some Liverpool fans urge reported Pep Guardiola target not to join Manchester City

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is said to be on Manchester City's wishlist, if Mikel Arteta leaves.

Liverpool fans are really hoping that Xabi Alonso doesn’t go to Manchester City to link up with Pep Guardiola.

The Daily Star have suggested that City want Alonso to step in and take over from Mikel Arteta, if he moves to Arsenal.

That could put Alonso in an awkward situation with Liverpool, where he remains hugely popular.

 

City and Liverpool have developed a rivalry over recent years, as they have unquestionably been the two strongest teams in England.

Liverpool and City regularly have competed for trophies, and Reds fans don't want to see Alonso in the dugout of one of their main rivals.

Alonso actually spoke publicly to Mundo Deportivo about the links with City yesterday, and he suggested that he currently has no plans on leaving Real Sociedad, where he currently manages their ‘B’ side.

"I’m at ease here, my head is only here," he said.

"I have no other thoughts. No proposal has come to me and I am where I want to be. I’m very happy.

Those comments should please Liverpool supporters, but Alonso’s mind-set could change if City actually presented him with an offer.

City are currently trailing Liverpool by 14 points in the Premier League table, with their grip on the title loosening over the first half of the season.

