Does Jack get killed in EastEnders? BBC fans have their say!

EastEnders aired some violent scenes on Tuesday’s episode (December 17th) when Phil Mitchell took revenge on Jack Branning.

Phil (Steve McFadden) believes that Jack is the father of his wife Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) unborn baby and won’t stop before he deals with Jack in the utmost Phil Mitchell fashion - crash. ban, wallop.

In intense scenes, Jack (Scott Maslen) was first kidnapped by two of Phil’s men before later physically attacked by Phil in a garage.

The episode ended with Phil pointing a gun at Jack's head - now fans are having their say on whether Jack actually gets killed!

INSTANT HERO: Get to know history-making darts player Fallon Sherrock!

Does Jack get killed in EastEnders?

Phil is known for his brutal actions for anyone that tries to betray him. Tuesday’s instalment of the BBC One soap showed exactly that, as Phil pointed a gun at Jack towards the end of the episode. As the ep ended, it looked like he was about to pull the trigger when the credits rolled on.

While it’s not clear if Jack got murdered, the aftermath of Phil’s violence will become clear when the soap continues on Thursday, December 19th.

There hasn’t been any confirmation from EastEnders either about actor Scott Maslen’s potential exit from the show so there’s some hope that Jack could make it out alive.

What EastEnders fans believe...

Many viewers at home took to Twitter to share their theories whether Jack got killed during Tuesday’s episode.

Some of them are devastated over the possibility of him getting murdered - especially since viewers already know that Jack is not the real father of Sharon’s baby.

“Bloody hell!” tweeted one worried fan.

“@RealScottMaslen you were amazing! Poor Jack hope you won't leave EastEnders!”

Another keen fan added: “I’ve watched every single episode of #EastEnders since I can remember! But if they kill off Jack Branning then they may as well cancel Christmas and tell Santa the writers are on the naughty list!”

Here’s a round of people’s reactions and theories on Jack’s fate.

I’ve watched every single episode of #EastEnders since I can remember! But if they kill off Jack Branning then they may as well cancel Christmas and tell Santa the writers are on the naughty list! @bbceastenders @RealScottMaslen pic.twitter.com/atdlLDZ2d2 — Luucy. (@lucy_breed) December 17, 2019

Bloody hell! @RealScottMaslen you were amazing! Poor Jack hope you won't leave EastEnders! #EastEnders — Martina Bridget Byrne ⛄ (@heyitsMartina_) December 17, 2019

Phil DOES NOT THINK! If he kills Jack, Amy will have no dad! She's already lost her mum and Mel! She doesn't need to lose Jack too! @bbceastenders #EastEnders — Holly Welch (@HollyWe16626271) December 17, 2019

Basically seeing them in the cafe talking. And Ben finding Sharon's necklace ( that Linda was wearing when she was at Max's for wife swap) on Jack's table in his living room. That's it #EastEnders — Ally (@afrew43) December 17, 2019

Why is Phil taking revenge on Jack?

Phil is angry because he thinks Jack is the father of the baby that Sharon and Phil are expecting.

What Phil doesn’t know is that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the baby’s father. Keanu and Sharon rekindled their relationship after having a brief fling earlier this year.

Phil was joined by his son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Keanu during the brutal scenes in the garage, but Keanu was obviously feeling guilty that Jack was blamed for something he’d not done.

So will Phil realise the truth before it gets too late?

When will Jack’s fate be revealed?

EastEnders continues this Thursday and it will reveal the aftermath of Phil’s brutal actions against Jack.

Of course what will be even more interesting to see is what happens when Phil eventually finds out that the baby’s father is Keanu.

Watch EastEnders when it continues on Thursday, December 19 at 7.30pm on BBC One.