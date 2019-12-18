Report: West Brom and Derby eyeing £2.5m signing with Middlesbrough's bid rejected

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison could be heading to the Championship with Derby County, Boro, Brentford, Bristol City and Bilic's Baggies interested.

West Bromwich Albion and Derby County are weighing up whether or not to trigger the £2.5 million release clause in Marcus Maddison’s contract, according to TEAMtalk, after Middlesbrough’s paltry £350,000 bid fell well short of Peterborough United’s demands.

Two of the most naturally gifted footballers in England’s third tier could be on the move during the January transfer window.

Under-fire Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson told the Mail last week that Aiden McGeady has been told that he has no future on Wearside with ‘burger-gate’ splitting the fanbase right down the middle.

And, with a very affordable release clause in his contract, another play-maker who is simply far too good for League One could also be heading out of the door. Unlike Sunderland, however, Peterborough will be desperate to hang onto their wing wizard with Maddison a man in demand.

TEAMtalk reports that Championship leaders West Brom see the one-time Newcastle youngster as a potential promotion-clinching addition while Derby, Bristol City and an already thrilling Brentford side are interested too.

With ten goals and eight assists to his name during a stellar 2019/20 campaign, Maddison could be an inspired bargain addition at £2.5 million and there is no doubt that he has the game-changing talent to thrive at a higher level.

The less said about Middlesbrough’s reported £350,000 bid, however, the better.

It is no secret that funds are tight at Riverside with the parachute payments drying up and, even with Maddison’s contract due to expire in the summer, they should have known that Peterborough wouldn’t sell for such a minuscule fee.