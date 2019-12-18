Report Liverpool could sell one of Tuesday's starters with Championship pair interested

Herbie Kane could be on his way out of Premier League leaders Liverpool with Charlton Athletic and Hull City reportedly interested in the Anfield starlet.

Herbie Kane made his first Liverpool start during Tuesday’s 5-0 EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Aston Villa but, according to Goal, that could also double up as his farewell appearance for the Merseyside giants.

A 21-year-old central midfielder, Kane was one of the few players with any first-team experience under his belt who started for Neil the youngest side in Liverpool’s history at Villa Park last night.

While the likes of Morgan Boyes, Tony Gallacher and Luis Longstaff were making their senior debuts in the West Midlands, Kane had already made a name for himself during an impressive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season, scoring seven goals and earning a place in the League One Team of the Season.

And a Bristol-born enforcer who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard, as reported by the Guardian, saw his dream come true when he was included in the XI by acting manager Neil Critchley against Dean Smith’s Villa. But his first ever start in Liverpool colours could also be his last.

Goal reports that the European Champions would consider cashing in on Kane should an acceptable offer arrive during the January transfer window, although another loan spell looks more likely as things stand.

Championship duo Hull City and Charlton Athletic are interested and a move to The Valley could be the making of him.

Since taking over at the Addicks, manager Lee Bowyer has already developed a reputation for helping budding youngsters realise their potential with Joe Aribo, Karlan Grant, Connor Gallagher and Macauley Bonne going from strength to strength under the former Leeds star.

A dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who times those runs into the penalty area like his hero Gerrard, there is no doubting Kane’s potential. But, at 21, you have to wonder whether he has missed the boat.