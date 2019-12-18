Quick links

Leicester City

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Leicester set to make £25.5m bid for Maurizio Sarri favourite

Danny Owen
Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea talks during a press conference at Chelsea Training Ground on December 4, 2018 in Cobham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merih Demiral could reportedly be heading to the Premier League and Leicester City after just five months at Serie A champions Juventus.

Merih Demiral of Turin during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at BayArena on December 11, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Leicester City have a £25.5 million bid ready and waiting for Juventus star Merih Demiral, according to Sport.

With 11 goals conceded in 17 games, Brendan Rodgers’s Foxes have the most miserly defence in the entire Premier League. But, if reports are to be believed, that is not going to stop Leicester from breaking the bank for another highly-rated centre-back with Wes Morgan well past his best and Filip Benkovic out of favour.

The Sun (16 December, page 63) reports that the Midland giants are planning a January offer for Burnley’s £40 million-rated English international James Tarkowski. Now, two days later, Demiral has been thrust into the picture too.

 

A shaven-headed, old-school centre-back who simply loves defending, Sport claims that Leicester are hopeful that a bid of £25.5 million will be enough to convince Juve to cash in on a player who grew up idolising Nemanja Vidic.

Quick, combative and with a pass completion rate of 90 per cent, Demiral could form a fearsome partnership with his fellow Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu for years to come at the King Power Stadium.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Aleksandar Dragovic of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Merih Demiral of Juventus Turin battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer...

But with the former Alanyaspor youngster winning over Maurizio Sarri, and arguably outshining fellow newcomer Matthijs de Ligt in Turin, it would be a major shock if Juventus were willing to cash in on Demiral after just five months in black and white.

“Merih was aggressive, fast and strong. He built a physical superiority and reassured the defence. I was very pleased that the defence performed well,” former Chelsea coach Sarri told Time24 after Demiral’s eye-catching performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last week.

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral (L) and Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between Bayer Leverkusen...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch