Report: Leeds and Swansea want goal-scoring midfielder who James Milner raved about

Curtis Jones is making great strides at Premier League leaders Liverpool but a loan spell in the Championship with Leeds United could transform him.

Rhian Brewster is not the only Liverpool starlet on Leeds United’s radar, with Goal reporting that powerhouse midfielder Curtis Jones is also a January target for Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship challengers.

Both Brewster and Jones have made their first-team debuts for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent months though the latter has outshone the former so far.

Standing at 6ft 1ins and blessed with the physique and in-game intelligence of a player far older than just 18, Jones already looks more than ready for the rigours of senior football. The England U19 international impressed against MK Dons in the EFL Cup, then scored the winner in the penalty shootout against Arsenal during a fourth round thriller at Anfield.

And with 13 goals in just 18 games for Liverpool’s reserves, including a stunning UEFA Youth League hat-trick against Napoli, a player who was challenged at the start of the season to find the net more regularly has clearly made great strides in the final third.

Now, Goal reports that Championship duo Leeds and Swansea City would be more than happy to give Jones some regular minutes in the Championship, with highly-rated striker Brewster also in their sights.

And Leeds supporters will surely be interested in what Elland Road hero James Milner had to say about a player who is going from strength to strength in Merseyside.

“I’ve seen a massive difference in Curtis in the last year,” Milner told This is Anfield after Jones’ first ever outing in Liverpool colours against MK Dons. “He’s always had that ability but seems a bit more mature now; [he’s] defending well, getting his angles right when he’s defending.

“I think he’s realised as well that if you want to play for Liverpool, that’s as important as the stuff on the ball.

“Not only that, he’s got so much ability and skills and tricks, and it’s about using them in the right area.”

Questions will be asked, however, about whether Leeds are the right place for Jones to continue his development.

In Bielsa, Leeds have a coach famed for his ability to improve individual players but a number of Premier League loanees have struggled to win over the Argentine tactician at Elland Road with Izzy Brown, Lewis Baker and now Eddie Nketiah finding themselves stuck on the bench.