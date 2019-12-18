Quick links

Arsenal

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Attacker who snubbed Real Madrid could be Arteta's first Arsenal signing

Danny Owen
Manchester City's Spanish assistant manager Mikel Arteta takes his seat for the UEFA Champions League football Group C match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sevilla wonderkid Antonio Zarzano has caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, plus Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference to announce his resignation as Real Madrid coach at Valdebebas Sport City on May 31, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Zidane steps down from the position...

Arsenal are hoping to raid Sevilla for coveted midfielder Antonio Zarzana, according to Estadio Deportivo, shortly after the teenager turned his nose up at a potential move to Real Madrid.

Yet another dazzling young play-maker looks set  to explode onto the scene in La Liga.

Zarzana is turning heads for Sevilla’s B team right now but, despite the array of gifted midfielders currently plying their trade at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, it seems only a matter of time before the teenager is handed his senior bow by Julen Lopetegui.

 

But a Sevilla side who have become used to losing their most prized assets over the years are already fielding enquiries for Zarzana. After Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Estadio Deportivo reports that Arsenal are the latest European giant to express an interest in the quick-footed schemer.

Fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta is expected to be announced as the Gunners’ new boss in the coming days and Zarzano, a player with vision and poise beyond his years, would be a fitting first signing for a coach who is a fully paid-up member of the Johann Cruyff fan club.

Mikel Arteta and Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 9, 2018...

Luring Zarzano away from his boyhood club, however, could be easier said than done. Just ask Real Madrid.

"I heard that Real Madrid had put an offer in for me last year," he told Marca recently, explaining why he snubbed a potentially life-changing switch to Los Blancos.

"I have always wanted to make my debut with the first team here."

A general view of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Sevilla FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on September 27, 2016 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch