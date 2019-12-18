Report: Attacker who snubbed Real Madrid could be Arteta's first Arsenal signing

Sevilla wonderkid Antonio Zarzano has caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, plus Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Arsenal are hoping to raid Sevilla for coveted midfielder Antonio Zarzana, according to Estadio Deportivo, shortly after the teenager turned his nose up at a potential move to Real Madrid.

Yet another dazzling young play-maker looks set to explode onto the scene in La Liga.

Zarzana is turning heads for Sevilla’s B team right now but, despite the array of gifted midfielders currently plying their trade at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, it seems only a matter of time before the teenager is handed his senior bow by Julen Lopetegui.

But a Sevilla side who have become used to losing their most prized assets over the years are already fielding enquiries for Zarzana. After Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Estadio Deportivo reports that Arsenal are the latest European giant to express an interest in the quick-footed schemer.

Fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta is expected to be announced as the Gunners’ new boss in the coming days and Zarzano, a player with vision and poise beyond his years, would be a fitting first signing for a coach who is a fully paid-up member of the Johann Cruyff fan club.

Luring Zarzano away from his boyhood club, however, could be easier said than done. Just ask Real Madrid.

"I heard that Real Madrid had put an offer in for me last year," he told Marca recently, explaining why he snubbed a potentially life-changing switch to Los Blancos.

"I have always wanted to make my debut with the first team here."