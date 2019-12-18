Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: £8m man frustrated at West Ham and open to January exit

Danny Owen
Manuel Pellegrini the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Albian Ajeti is yet to start a single Premier League game under Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham United - but is he stuck at the London Stadium.

Albian Ajeti of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on August 22, 2019 in Romford, England.

£8 million forgotten man Albian Ajeti is growing frustrated with his lack of game time at West Ham United, according to Sky Sports, but UEFA rules mean he might be stuck at the London Stadium until the end of the season.

There is a reason why Mario Husillos’ future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. West Ham’s director of football is a man under fire with the vast majority of his summer signings flopping badly in their debut seasons in claret and blue.

Pablo Fornals has done little to suggest he is anything other than Manuel Lanzini-lite while the less said about Roberto Jimenez, West Ham’s answer to Massimo Taibi, the better.

At least they have featured somewhat regularly, which is something that cannot be said about Ajeti.

 

The Switzerland international produced a staggering 21 goals and 11 assists for Basel last season but West Ham supporters have seen very little so far to suggest that he is capable of making the grade in the Premier League.

Ajeti has played just 101 minutes of top flight football in West Ham colours with all five of his appearances so far coming from the bench. And, according to Sky, a whole host of clubs are queuing up to sign the 22-year-old on loan with Ajeti far from happy with his benchwarming role at the London Stadium.

Albian Ajeti of West Ham United makes his debut during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and West Ham United at Kassam Stadium on September 25, 2019 in Oxford,...

That, however, would be easier said than done. UEFA rules mean a player can only represent two clubs in a single season and, given that Ajeti played twice for Basel in the summer, his options appear to be severely limited.

As Sky points out, he can only join a club who are starting a new league campaign early next year but it remains to be seen whether a potential move to Sweden, the USA or Japan would appeal.

Albian Ajeti of Switzerland celebrates after scoring his team`s five goal during the UEFA Nations League A group two match between Switzerland and Iceland at Kybunpark on September 8, 2018...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch