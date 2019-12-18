Report: £8m man frustrated at West Ham and open to January exit

Albian Ajeti is yet to start a single Premier League game under Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham United - but is he stuck at the London Stadium.

£8 million forgotten man Albian Ajeti is growing frustrated with his lack of game time at West Ham United, according to Sky Sports, but UEFA rules mean he might be stuck at the London Stadium until the end of the season.

There is a reason why Mario Husillos’ future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. West Ham’s director of football is a man under fire with the vast majority of his summer signings flopping badly in their debut seasons in claret and blue.

Pablo Fornals has done little to suggest he is anything other than Manuel Lanzini-lite while the less said about Roberto Jimenez, West Ham’s answer to Massimo Taibi, the better.

At least they have featured somewhat regularly, which is something that cannot be said about Ajeti.

The Switzerland international produced a staggering 21 goals and 11 assists for Basel last season but West Ham supporters have seen very little so far to suggest that he is capable of making the grade in the Premier League.

Ajeti has played just 101 minutes of top flight football in West Ham colours with all five of his appearances so far coming from the bench. And, according to Sky, a whole host of clubs are queuing up to sign the 22-year-old on loan with Ajeti far from happy with his benchwarming role at the London Stadium.

That, however, would be easier said than done. UEFA rules mean a player can only represent two clubs in a single season and, given that Ajeti played twice for Basel in the summer, his options appear to be severely limited.

As Sky points out, he can only join a club who are starting a new league campaign early next year but it remains to be seen whether a potential move to Sweden, the USA or Japan would appeal.