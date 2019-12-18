'Could be our worst ever player': Liverpool fans deliver harsh verdicts on youngster

Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg was brought to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Liverpool fans feel that Sepp Van den Berg is far from good enough to represent their first-team right now.

Van den Berg was brought in at Liverpool over the summer for a sizeable fee, so is perhaps being judged more harshly than some of their academy products.

However, the 17-year-old was one of the only Reds players who failed to enhance his reputation against Aston Villa last night.

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Villa in the League Cup yesterday, but their performance was encouraging in general.

Some of Liverpool’s prospects earned great credit for their performances, but Van den Berg struggled more than most.

And Liverpool fans have been fairly ruthless on the youngster on social media.

Van den Berg is hands down the worst defender to ever pull on the Liverpool shirt.



He can’t tackle

He is slow AF

His positioning is non existent

He can’t pass

Has no strength

Can’t read the game#LFC — Stü Smith (@StuSmithlfc) December 17, 2019

That van den berg is absolutely poo isn’t he ‍♂️ think it’s a ridiculous decision to put the world club cup ahead of a domestic trophy to be honest! @LFC — Tom rudnick (@tomrud5) December 17, 2019

Having watched Van Den Berg a few times now, I really don't see what the scouts saw/see in him. Klopp knows better than me but he ain't showing it #lfc — John Paul Walsh (@jpwred316) December 17, 2019

That Van Den Berg dude has a looooong way to cover to get to LFC's stratosphere . — K (@McGuffinLFCGR) December 17, 2019

I know he’s young but Van Den Berg hasn’t impressed at all since we signed him, looks so clumsy — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) December 17, 2019

When I see that Van Den Berg I think of big Daniel Ayala from the Rafa days #lfc — Peter (@Peter40387810) December 17, 2019

Van den berg could be our worst ever player hahaha — Nathan (@Nath_LFC95) December 17, 2019

Van den berg is the worst player I’ve ever seen — (@Kieronh76) December 17, 2019

Jurgen Klopp does seem to believe Van den Berg has talent, as he has been around the first-team squad all season.

But it seems that the Dutchman will have to improve if he is to win over Liverpool’s fans.

Klopp said that he would be watching Liverpool’s youngsters from Doha, where he is currently stationed for the Club World Cup, and it remains to be seen what he thought of Van den Berg’s display.