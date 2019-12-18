Quick links

'Could be our worst ever player': Liverpool fans deliver harsh verdicts on youngster

Sepp van den Berg of Holland U19 during the Elite round - Group 4 match between Holland U19 v Slovenie O19 at the Sportpark Marsdijk on March 23, 2019 in Assen Netherlands
Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg was brought to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Mahmoud Trezeguet (R) of Aston Villa in action with Sepp Van Den Berg of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December...

Liverpool fans feel that Sepp Van den Berg is far from good enough to represent their first-team right now.

Van den Berg was brought in at Liverpool over the summer for a sizeable fee, so is perhaps being judged more harshly than some of their academy products.

However, the 17-year-old was one of the only Reds players who failed to enhance his reputation against Aston Villa last night.

 

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Villa in the League Cup yesterday, but their performance was encouraging in general.

Some of Liverpool’s prospects earned great credit for their performances, but Van den Berg struggled more than most.

And Liverpool fans have been fairly ruthless on the youngster on social media.

Jurgen Klopp does seem to believe Van den Berg has talent, as he has been around the first-team squad all season.

But it seems that the Dutchman will have to improve if he is to win over Liverpool’s fans.

Klopp said that he would be watching Liverpool’s youngsters from Doha, where he is currently stationed for the Club World Cup, and it remains to be seen what he thought of Van den Berg’s display.

