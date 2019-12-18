Coronation Street: Alina Pop's surprise Christmas return explained!

Alina Pop hasn’t been seen lately on the cobbles since she left Coronation Street over the summer.

The ITV soap aired Alina’s final scenes back in August who was involved in a heartbreaking modern day slavery storyline.

She even got close with Seb Franklin, but he almost got in trouble after learning that Alina’s been forcibly brought to the UK to work in the nail salon.

So is Alina returning to the cobbles and what does that mean for Seb?

Has Alina Pop returned to Coronation Street?

The answer is yes - actress Ruxandra Porojnicu will be reprising her role as Alina and the character is set to make a return over Christmas.

Viewers were left in horror when they learned that Alina has been trafficked and forced to work as a nail salon assistant.

She was last seen before moving to a safe house after getting help from the Salvation Army - but her exit meant that things were left uncertain about her relationship with Seb.

What is Alina’s upcoming storyline about?

Alina will be back on the cobbles to look for Seb, but what she doesn’t know is that Seb and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) are a couple.

When Alina pops to Seb’s house to look for him, Emma’s younger sister Amy delivers devastating news to Alina, lying that Seb and Emma are now engaged.

Emma eventually finds out that Alina has returned and decides to tell Seb about it.

But Seb is now romantically involved with Emma - could Alina’s return mean trouble for Seb and lead to a potential love triangle between them?

Why did Alina leave the cobbles?

Following the revelation that Alina has been living in the nail salon, Seb took immediate action to expose the sad truth about her living conditions.

Thankfully Alina’s trafficking story was brought to an end when she left to live in a safe house with the help of the Salvation Army.

Alina star Ruxandra calls for change after character’s storyline

After the modern day slavery storyline, Alina actress Ruxandra spoke openly about the real-life issue and got involved with organisations to educate more people about it.

She previously told The Daily Star.

"I've had so many messages from people who had no idea that it was happening here. Hopefully people are going to make sure that they know their rights before they travel to another country. "But I think the Government has the most important part to play in this. They need to make greater communications for people coming here, so that they know their rights."

Coronation Street airs Alina Pop’s return on Monday, December 23 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.