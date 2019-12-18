Quick links

Liverpool

Confirmed: Liverpool lineup v Monterrey

John McGinley
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the pre-match press conference prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-final between Monterrey and Liverpool FC on December 17, 2019 in Doha,...
Liverpool kick-off their bid to win the Club World Cup tonight.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven for tonight's match against Monterrey, as announced by the official club website.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Robertson, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi.

Substitutes - Adrian, Lonergan, Firmino, Mane, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.

The semi-final against the Mexican side is a big deal for Klopp and his team, with the Anfield boss choosing to field a youth team for their League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa last night to put full focus on this competition.

 

Although there is some rotation in his team tonight, he's still named influential performers like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, leaving no-one in any doubt that their big priority is to shine on the global stage.

Some of the lineup could raise eyebrows though with Jordan Henderson apparently named in the defensive line for the fixture.

Monterrey will be no pushovers and this is not a test that the travelling Reds can take lightly.

That's especially true when you consider they effectively sacrificed their League Cup campaign for this opportunity.

It's set to be an exciting evening in Qatar, with a clash of footballing heavyweights from different continents going head-to-head.

Can Liverpool book their place in the final?

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

