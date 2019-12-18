Confirmed: Liverpool lineup v Monterrey

Liverpool kick-off their bid to win the Club World Cup tonight.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven for tonight's match against Monterrey, as announced by the official club website.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Robertson, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi.

Substitutes - Adrian, Lonergan, Firmino, Mane, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.

The semi-final against the Mexican side is a big deal for Klopp and his team, with the Anfield boss choosing to field a youth team for their League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa last night to put full focus on this competition.

Although there is some rotation in his team tonight, he's still named influential performers like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, leaving no-one in any doubt that their big priority is to shine on the global stage.

Some of the lineup could raise eyebrows though with Jordan Henderson apparently named in the defensive line for the fixture.

Monterrey will be no pushovers and this is not a test that the travelling Reds can take lightly.

That's especially true when you consider they effectively sacrificed their League Cup campaign for this opportunity.

SEE ALSO: Andy Robertson names the Liverpool mentor that gives him a lot of stick

It's set to be an exciting evening in Qatar, with a clash of footballing heavyweights from different continents going head-to-head.

Can Liverpool book their place in the final?