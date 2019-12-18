Confirmed: Everton and Leicester City lineups for cup quarter-final

The two sides will fight it out at Goodison Park for an opportunity to progress into the last four of the League Cup.

Everton and Leicester City have both announced their starting eleven for tonight's League Cup quarter-final, via their official club Twitter accounts.

The full Everton match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Baines, Davies, Holgate, Iwobi, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Substitutes - Stekelenburg, Tosun, Kean, Niasse, Cuco Martina, Adeniran, Gordon.

Leicester meanwhile have gone for:

Starting XI - Schmeichel, Ricardo, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell, Ndidi, Praet, Maddison, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy.

Substitutes - Ward, Justin, Söyüncü, Choudhury, Gray, Barnes, Iheanacho.

With Brendan Rodgers' side looking so good this season and flying high in the Premier League, they have a real shot of putting together an extended cup run.

Winning the League Cup would be a tangible way of Rodgers showing his supporters that he intends to bring glory days back to the Foxes.

Rodgers told the BBC this week his aim is to win trophies, so it's no surprise to see him name a strong starting eleven, despite upcoming duties against Manchester City on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson meanwhile is looking to build on the passion he's brought to the dugout in recent Everton games, calling on Goodison Park to be a 'bear pit' for tonight's fixture (BBC).

This could be one of his last matches in charge as caretaker boss, so he'll be looking to inspire a cup victory that puts the Toffees on the path to silverware success.

Again, it's no surprise to see the former striker name a strong eleven in a match that could be a welcome distraction from all the recent drama at the club.

It's all set up to be quite the night of knockout football between two talented sides.

Who will come out on top?