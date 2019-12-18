Quick links

Confirmed Celtic line-up: Hayes starts, Taylor on the bench

Olly Dawes
Neil Lennon Celtics coach during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Celtic travel to take on Hearts at Tynecastle this evening.

Celtic starting line-up: Forster; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes; Brown, Ntcham, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Rogic, Morgan, Bayo, Griffiths.

Celtic are back in action tonight as they resume their league campaign with a trip to take on Hearts at Tynecastle, having beaten Hibernian 2-0 on Sunday.

The Bhoys were impressive again, and will be looking for another win over an Edinburgh side tonight as they take on Daniel Stendel's Hearts.

Fraser Forster starts in goal as ever, with Jeremie Frimpong, Christopher Jullien, Krisoffer Ajer and Jonny Hayes starting across the back four.

Scott Brown is joined in midfield by Callum McGregor and Oliver Ntcham, with McGregor likely to play further forward to support the attack.

Ryan Christie starts on the left with James Forrest on the right, leaving Odsonne Edouard to lead the line as the lone striker tonight.

Nir Bitton is on the bench after signing his new contract, alongside Craig Gordon, Greg Taylor, Tom Rogic, Lewis Morgan, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Leigh Griffiths.

