Chelsea fans react to rumours about Samuel Chukwueze

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Chelsea may have the leakiest defence in the top eight, but it seems that Frank Lampard is still keen on more attacking additions come January.

With Chelsea's transfer ban now lifted, a host of players appear to be targets for the Bllues, with Lampard looking to improve an attack that has faltered a little of late.

Home blanks against West Ham United and Bournemouth are a concern, and with Pedro's contract set to expire at the end of the season, another winger is wanted.

Lampard does have Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, but one more wide option is on the radar, and The Telegraph have named some of their targets.

Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha and Leon Bailey are all on the radar, as is Villarreal wide man Samuel Chukwueze, who classes himself as a Chelsea fan thanks to fellow Nigerian John Obi Mikel.

The 20-year-old wide man starred last season and has hit five goals and one assist so far this term, with the speedster impressing yet again.

Being left-footed, Chukwueze – who admired Arjen Robben – would bring some balance to the Chelsea attack, and fans have been commenting on the rumours.

Some Blues fans think Chukwueze is the perfect signing for Chelsea as he can bring them a new dynamic out wide, urging the club to sign him.

Others feel that Chukwueze is better than Zaha, and even suggested that he is like Sadio Mane as a player, with fans seemingly excited about the prospect of a deal.

