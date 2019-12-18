Celtic star shares why Frimpong has been getting a bit of light-hearted grief from teammates

The Celtic youngster has been one of the stand-out performers for the Hoops recently.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has poured praise on teenage talent Jeremie Frimpong for the way he's adjusted to life at the Hoops, even in the face of some light-hearted ribbing from his teammates, The Scottish Sun report.

Frimpong has made an exciting breakthrough into Neil Lennon's first-team over the last few months, despite only joining from Manchester City's development setup in the summer.

His constant energy and style of play has delighted supporters who cannot wait to see how his potential develops over the next few seasons.

He's been praised by multiple pundits and Celtic figures in recent weeks, but Brown has now taken time to praise his attitude off the pitch at the club's Lennoxtown training base.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "We thought a wee laddie coming in from Man City could have a big-time attitude, but he’s come in and been unbelievable.

"He won’t change either because he’s been brought up properly. His mum and dad have done a great job with him. The way he is is great.

“He’s just passed his driving test at the 27th attempt, or was it the fourth? The lads have been giving him a bit of grief for that. But he takes everything in his stride. He’s as happy as Larry. He comes in and puts a smile on all the lads’ faces."

Now a clear first-choice

It sounds as if Frimpong is rapidly becoming one of the more valued members of the dressing room, despite his inexperience.

On the pitch, he's becoming more and more important too.

Despite the presence of players such as Moritz Bauer and Hatem Abd Elhamed, Frimpong is a recognised first-choice talent.

The only reason he hasn't played more recently is that he wasn't initially registered for the club's Europa League squad.

You'd imagine that will change ahead of the knockout stages.

It's going to be difficult for anyone to displace the teenager from Lennon's starting eleven.