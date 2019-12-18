A Baby Yoda movie could look like this - but it all depends on the success of The Mandalorian!

Baby Yoda has become a cultural phenomenon since appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the release of The Mandalorian as the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show.

After Jango and Boba Fett before, Mando, as he's now become known, looks set to take the Star Wars franchise back to its gritty and lived-in world and show off the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy.

In and of itself, that sounded brilliant.

What audiences were not prepared for, however, was the introduction of The Child, an infant of the same species as Yoda who, as you've probably seen a million times by now, has been given the name 'Baby Yoda' by the Star Wars fanbase.

STAR WARS: The first (spoiler free) reactions for The Rise of Skywalker are here

Baby Yoda: A worldwide phenomenon

When those big, green, floppy ears and those adorable brown eyes emerged from underneath that blanket in episode 1 of The Mandalorian, no one could have predicted just how quickly and how much audiences would fall in love with Baby Yoda.

Since then, The Child has taken over the internet and memes of the adorable little green alien have made their way to every corner of the online world.

The demand for Baby Yoda merchandise has been insane and something that's arguably been made worse by the fact that official merchandise for Baby Yoda isn't set to come out until May 2020 but that hasn't stopped Baby Yoda's face appearing on t-shirts, earrings and god only knows what else since The Mandalorian released.

Could Baby Yoda get his own movie?

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Baby Yoda will get a movie completely of his own.

However, Walt Disney Studios' chief creative officer Alan Horn stated in November 2019 that, if The Mandalorian did well enough, a feature-length Mandalorian film could potentially be developed.

While a movie following up from The Mandalorian TV series could well feature The Child, providing he survives the series, it would definitely be Mando-orientated.

However...

What would a Baby Yoda movie look like?

If indeed a Baby Yoda-centred film was to be made, there's absolutely no doubt that it would be the cutest movie ever created.

Baby Yoda has stolen our hearts since first appearing in The Mandalorian and a film starring the adorable alien would be a godsend.

It wouldn't even have to be anything special either. The most memed moments from The Mandalorian have been when Baby Yoda does something completely innocuous. A particular highlight came in episode 4 when we saw him playing with buttons in the Razor Crest's cockpit.

Can you just imagine a family sitcom-esque film where Baby Yoda and Mando have a little place together and Mando has to stop Baby Yoda getting into trouble around the house?

I'd happily watch that on repeat forever.