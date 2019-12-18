Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fans declare Babu Frik cuter than Baby Yoda - the best reactions!

Move over Baby Yoda, there's a new cute face in town.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here, and so is Babu Frik!

Avengers: Endgame may have been the biggest movie of 2019, but many would assert that the third and final instalment in the new Star Wars trilogy has long been the most anticipated.

J.J Abrams arguably played it very safe when he kickstarted the new chapters with 2015's The Force Awakens. For the most part, it was a crowdpleaser and felt absolutely designed as such. The same cannot be said for the next entry.

Taking over from Abrams, Rian Johnson (Looper, Knives Out) delivered The Last Jedi, which was undoubtedly the most divisive film of 2017, and perhaps the most dissected and discussed of the entire franchise. For every admirer of the risky sequel, there is a militant hater ready to grind it down.

So, it's no exaggeration that The Rise of Skywalker may have a war on its hands...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It's the last one!

J.J. Abrams is back and here to conclude the Skywalker saga, but the verdict is now in, and honestly, a debate surrounding how necessary this new trilogy was is set to erupt.

It's been far from smooth sailing since The Force Awakens, but there is a great deal to enjoy in the director's second series entry, from the grand spectacle of this cherished universe to new characters.

That's right - new characters!

Sure, you have the likes of Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) back, but the internet spotlight is firmly on Babu Frik at the moment.

Star Wars fans embrace Babu Frik!

Babu Frik is a delightful new addition to the wonderful world of Star Wars. Check out the best tweets about him below:

I will give RISE OF SKYWALKER this:

Babu Frik >>>>>>>>>> Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/LQHv2fmNlH — Jacob Knight (@JacobQKnight) December 18, 2019

BABU FRIK IS THE CUTEST IN #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker — L. (@lanafad) December 18, 2019

here's my star wars ix the rise of skywaller review: babu frik — anak rumah bordil (@seIfcuntroI) December 18, 2019

All I’ll say about Star Wars #TheRiseOfSkywalker right now is that Baby Yoda better make some room for Babu Frik. — Jio de Leon (@jiodeleon) December 18, 2019

Star Wars: What is Babu Frik?

According to Star Wars Fandom, Babu Frik is a diminutive Anzellan male.

Of course, he was present in the narrative while the war between the Resistance and the First Order was being fought. During this time, he worked as a brilliant droidsmith, associated with the Spice Runners of Kijimi who he has long been amongst.

There isn't a droid he can't reprogram, no matter the challenges facing him! So, he obviously makes a useful addition of sorts to the team in The Rise of Skywalker.

Here's hoping for toys!

