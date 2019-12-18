Quick links

Arsene Wenger hails Everton's move for Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Arsenal and Everton have been both been linked to the legendary Italian, but the Toffees have won the race it seems.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks during SSC Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp on July 25, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described Carlo Ancelotti to Everton as a 'tremendous catch' for the Merseyside club.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees are set to appoint the Arsenal-linked figure as their new boss before the week is out.

Ancelotti has only been out of work for a week after being sacked by Napoli last Wednesday.

The 60-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to the Gunners, who seem to prefer Mikel Arteta.

 

And Wenger, who spent 22 years in North London, says that hiring the three-time Champions League winner is quite a coup for the Goodison Park side.

He said: "Well it was quite a surprise that he had to leave Napoli. Everton are looking for a manager as well. So overall he will be a tremendous catch for Everton."

He will indeed be a 'tremendous' appointment by Everton and a lot of Arsenal fans will be sick that they're not hiring him.

Not only has he won the Champions League on three occasions, but the legendary Italian also has an FA Cup and a Premier League in his trophy cabinet following his work with Chelsea during the 2009-10 season.

As for Arteta, it'll be his first job in senior management if the Manchester City assistant returns to the Gunners, and his appointment could be considered underwhelming in comparison to what's happening on Merseyside.

Carlo Ancelotti manager of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

