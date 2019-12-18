Quick links

'Arteta, here's your striker': Some Arsenal fans in awe of prodigy 'more ready than Saka & Nelson'

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates scoring Arsenal's 3rd goal during the Premier League International Cup match between Arsenal U23 and Dinamo Zagreb U23 at Meadow Park on December 17, 2019 in...
Arsenal academy ace Tyreece John-Jules scored a brace for the Gunners U23s as the Emirates Stadium side went top of their Premier League International Cup group.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates scoring Arsenal's 3rd goal during the Premier League International Cup match between Arsenal U23 and Dinamo Zagreb U23 at Meadow Park on December 17, 2019 in...

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tyreece John-Jules' superb performance for the Gunners U23s in Tuesday night's thrilling Premier League International Cup victory.

The Emirates Stadium academy side hosted Dinamo Zagreb's Under-23s at Meadow Park but got off to a bad start as the visitors opened the scoring on seven minutes through a free kick from Antonio Marin.

John-Jules, however, equalised in the 35th minute when the ball fell to him inside the opposition box, and the 18-year-old forward fired past Dinko Horkas on the turn, resulting in a 1-1 scoreline at the break.

 

 

Arsenal then took the lead in the 55th minute through James Olayinka's close-range finish, before Dinamo hit back with a point-blank strike from Roko Baturina with just 11 minutes left to play.

Just as it seemed as though a draw would be the final result, Folarin Balogun marauded into the box and squared the ball for John-Jules to coolly slot home in the 90th minute, sealing a 3-2 win and putting the Gunners U23s top of Group A.

Here is what some Arsenal fans said on social media specifically about John-Jules' heroics on the night:

Steve Bould’s charges return from the winter break to face Derby County at home on Friday 3 January, 7pm GMT kickoff.

Tyreece John-Jules of Arsenal during the PL2 match Arsenal U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23 at Meadow Park on December 06, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

