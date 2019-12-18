'Arteta, here's your striker': Some Arsenal fans in awe of prodigy 'more ready than Saka & Nelson'

Arsenal academy ace Tyreece John-Jules scored a brace for the Gunners U23s as the Emirates Stadium side went top of their Premier League International Cup group.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tyreece John-Jules' superb performance for the Gunners U23s in Tuesday night's thrilling Premier League International Cup victory.

The Emirates Stadium academy side hosted Dinamo Zagreb's Under-23s at Meadow Park but got off to a bad start as the visitors opened the scoring on seven minutes through a free kick from Antonio Marin.

John-Jules, however, equalised in the 35th minute when the ball fell to him inside the opposition box, and the 18-year-old forward fired past Dinko Horkas on the turn, resulting in a 1-1 scoreline at the break.

Arsenal then took the lead in the 55th minute through James Olayinka's close-range finish, before Dinamo hit back with a point-blank strike from Roko Baturina with just 11 minutes left to play.

Just as it seemed as though a draw would be the final result, Folarin Balogun marauded into the box and squared the ball for John-Jules to coolly slot home in the 90th minute, sealing a 3-2 win and putting the Gunners U23s top of Group A.

Here is what some Arsenal fans said on social media specifically about John-Jules' heroics on the night:

Steve Bould’s charges return from the winter break to face Derby County at home on Friday 3 January, 7pm GMT kickoff.