Arsenal captain's brother criticises potential Arteta appointment on Instagram

Arsenal are trying to appoint Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are trying to appoint Mikel Arteta as manager and are negotiating with the Spaniard, BBC Sport report.

Arteta lacks managerial experience in his own right, but has spent the last few seasons as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

 

Supporters are trying to be positive and plan to get behind the Spaniard, but there are doubters.

One of these happens to be the brother of Arsenal's captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean highlighted a social media post from Willy Aubameyang describing Arteta as just another Ljungberg.

Ljungberg has been Arsenal's caretaker manager for the last five games and has won just one of them.

Arsenal are hoping to make an appointment ahead of this weekend's game with Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 18, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

