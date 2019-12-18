Arsenal captain's brother criticises potential Arteta appointment on Instagram

Arsenal are trying to appoint Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are trying to appoint Mikel Arteta as manager and are negotiating with the Spaniard, BBC Sport report.

Arteta lacks managerial experience in his own right, but has spent the last few seasons as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Supporters are trying to be positive and plan to get behind the Spaniard, but there are doubters.

One of these happens to be the brother of Arsenal's captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean highlighted a social media post from Willy Aubameyang describing Arteta as just another Ljungberg.

Obviously this is Willy Aubameyang, not Pierre-Emerick, but it’s still a really bad look for the #AFC captain. pic.twitter.com/ZsmyJ1oVEJ — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 18, 2019

Ljungberg has been Arsenal's caretaker manager for the last five games and has won just one of them.

Arsenal are hoping to make an appointment ahead of this weekend's game with Everton