'I don't see it, I just don't': BBC pundit baffled by controversial Liverpool decision

Aston Villa legend Andy Townsend seems unsure as to why Liverpool would prioritise the Club World Cup over the League Cup.

BBC Sport pundit and Aston Villa legend Andy Townsend has criticised the Club World Cup following Liverpool's decision to prioritise the intercontinental competition ahead of the League Cup (BBC Sport).

Jurgen Klopp's charges qualified for the tournament in Qatar by virtue of winning the Champions League, but complications arose as the Reds were also scheduled to play Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals the same week.

The EFL subsequently confirmed that the League Cup tie would not be rescheduled and would take place at Villa Park on Tuesday 17 December, leaving Liverpool forced to utilise two playing squads simultaneously in the two competitions.

As it turned out, Klopp controversially opted to prioritise the Club World Cup, and at Villa Park it was somewhat of a mismatch as Villa's seniors - albeit with 10 changes from the Sheffield United game - put a Liverpool side with five debutants and an average age of 19 years, six months and three days to the sword in a 5-0 win.

Townsend seemingly criticised Liverpool's decision to send their strongest players to the Club World Cup, not believing the competition is "a true reflection of being a world champion".

"I agree that the Club World Cup doesn't come round that often, but I just don't think it holds that much stock," Townsend told BBC Sport after the game.

"I just don't think it registers long in the memory. I don't see it as a true reflection of being a world champion, I just don't. I get that Liverpool will continue to talk about the importance of the Club World Cup, but it's not something I get much pleasure out of watching personally."

Liverpool will take on Monterrey on Wednesday night.