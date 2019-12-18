Andy Robertson names the Liverpool mentor that gives him a lot of stick

The Liverpool left-back has been reminiscing on the journey he's taken to make it at Anfield.

Andy Robertson thinks Liverpool teammate James Milner gives him a lot more stick than mentors he's had at previous clubs, speaking to The Scottish Daily Mail (18/12 print edition, page 76).

The Reds left-back is currently preparing to help his team to Club World Cup glory, given the opportunity after the Anfield clubs stellar march to the Champions League crown last season.

Robertson has been a massive part of the club's resurgence under Jurgen Klopp, but started his career in humble surroundings at Queen's Park in Scotland, before a move to Dundee United.

The defender thinks it was players at Tannadice that really helped put him on the path to where he is today, citing professionals like John Rankin and Paul Paton as particularly influential.

However, it seems that Milner gives him more stick than anyone, something that the player appears to thrive on.

As quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (18/12 print edition, page 76), he said: "I am the player I am now because of people like John.

"Some young lads nowadays can think the old boys are on their case and shy away from it but I wanted John Rankin and Paul Paton to tell me my negatives because that got the best out of me.

"I would say to myself: 'They think I need to do this, so I’ll show them in the next game.'

"I probably get a lot more stick off Milly than I did off Ranks."

Milner keeping standards high at Anfield

Milner is a player who leads by example at Liverpool so it's not much of a surprise to hear he's one of the senior stars that lights a fire under the likes of Robertson.

Klopp has managed to build a squad that is a harmonious mixture of youth, experience, skill and utility, truly the makings of an outfit that has the potential to now go on and land a famous Premier League title win.

First on the agenda though is Monterrey, with the Reds looking to return to England from Qatar as champions of the world.

Can Robertson, Milner and company show their quality on the global stage?