Virgin River: Who is Alexandra Breckenridge? Age, Instagram and previous roles explored!

This new Netflix sensation is definitely worth the binge.

Audiences are loving Virgin River right now, but who is central star Alexandra Breckenridge?

Netflix has comfortably become one of the great homes of even better television, and one of the best things about the streaming service is how frequently they grace us with new titles.

One of the latest to attract attention is Virgin River, which arrived on Friday, December 6th 2019. The first season is made up of ten terrific episodes, from the opener - 'Carry On' - to the stunning closer - 'Unexpected Endings'.

The series centres upon the character of Melinda Monroe (played by Alexandra), who embarks on finding a new life in Virgin River after responding to a job ad as a nurse practitioner in the California town.

However, the move throws far more into question than expected...

Actor Alexandra Breckenridge attends FOX, FX and Hulu 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Virgin River: Alexandra Breckenridge

The show has already earned a whirlwind of praise, and currently boasts an IMDb audience score of 7.7.

Then there is the praise on Twitter, which of course, extends to spotlighting the 37-year-old Alexandra's performance. One recently wrote: "...it's like my favourite type of romance. So so good! I love the relationship. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are everything!"

Again, another tweeted: "Mel is a wonderful character, played by Alexandra Breckenridge who's such a natural actor, she truly makes the show work," while one also added: "Watching Virgin River starring Alexandra Breckenridge. I've got a feeling I've seen her in something before but can't find what it was..."

Alexandra Breckenridge: Movies and TV

Well, let's take a look at her work then!

As we're talking TV, let's start with her small-screen roles. As highlighted on IMDb, Alexandra has starred in the likes of This is Us (she played Sophie), Family Guy (numerous voice roles), The Walking Dead (Jessie Anderson), American Horror Story (Young Moira O'Hara), Save Me (Carly McKenna), True Blood (Katerina Pelham), The Ex List (Vivian), Dirt (Willa McPherson) and more.

As for film roles, you may also recognise her from Broken Vows (Debra), Dark (Leah), Zipper (Christy), Ticket Out (Jocelyn), The Bridge to Nowhere (Sienna), Big Fat Liar (Janie Shepherd) and the 2006 teen-comedy She's the Man starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum.

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge attends the season 2 premiere of "This Is Us" at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

