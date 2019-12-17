Quick links

Zeki Celik hints interest in England move amid Spurs rumours

Olly Dawes
Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Zeki Celik.

Lille's Zeki Celik during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Metz at Stade Pierre Mauroy on November 09, 2019 in Lille, France.

Lille defender Zeki Celik has told TRT Spor that he is learning English as he attempts to win a move to the Premier League – just days after Tottenham rumours emerged.

Celik, 22, had impressed in Turkey's second tier with Istanbulspor before being plucked by Lille, and he made the transition to Ligue 1 seamlessly.

The right back racked up five assists last season in an impressive campaign, emerging as one of the most promising young right backs in Europe having been a relative unknown before his move to France.

 

This season, Celik already has three assists to his name, whilst he also has two goals in 14 caps for Turkey having quickly established himself as a regular international.

Unsurprisingly, Celik is now attracting major interest, with DHA in Turkey claiming that Tottenham want to sign Celik as Jose Mourinho pursues a new right back.

Assistant Joao Sacramento – who worked with Celik at Lille – has allegedly recommended a move for Celik, whether that be next month or at the end of the season.

Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Now, Celik has confirmed that he is learning English, with is a major hint towards a move to England, and even noted that his biggest aim is to play in the Premier League, and hopes to fulfil that goal – which may just give Spurs hope for a deal.

“My biggest aim is to play in this great competition,” said Celik. “I am learning English. I have ambitions and targets. I hope I will reach them,” he added.

Zeki Celik of Turkey controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
