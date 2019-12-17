What is the You season 2 trailer song? Listen here!

"You did it again, didn't you?"

The trailer for You season 2 has dropped and audiences are keen to listen to that song again!

Netflix has given us many great shows, but one of the most exciting to emerge over the last couple of years is definitely You.

It was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and stands mighty proud as a constantly shifting and contorting psychological thriller.

The show landed on the streaming service in December 2018 and swiftly became a hit with both audiences and critics. Fans simply couldn't stop talking about it, so news of its renewal was certainly welcome, despite the long waiting time for the new episodes. So, when are we getting them?

John Stamos and Penn Badgley discuss "You" during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at The Robin Williams Center on October 16, 2018 in New York City.

You season 2 release date

The second season of You will be released on Thursday, December 26th 2019.

So, it looks like we'll have a present to unwrap on Boxing Day this year too!

For some time now, viewers have been contemplating what the new season will bring, but the recently surfaced trailer has definitely enlightened us somewhat.

We're thrown back in with Joe (played by Penn Badgley) at his, shall we say, more approachable?

However, it teases lots of carnage to come, as we also meet his new love interest Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef.

This time, Joe has taken the name of Will, shedding his skin to start a new obsession.

You season 2 trailer song

The song playing in the trailer is called 'Creep' by Michelle Branch.

As you may know, it's a cover of the popular song by the alternative band Radiohead, taken from the album Pablo Honey. It's arguably the group's most well-known track.

If you want to give the cover a listen without the interference of the trailer, check it out below!

Fans react to the You season 2 trailer

Reactions to the trailer so far all seem to be on the same page.

One fan recently wrote: "You season 2 trailer looks amazing, like I need to binge-watch it now," while another similarly tweeted: "The trailer for You season 2 just gave me full chills. I can’t wait."

On the other hand, one joked: "Why. Why, why did I watch the trailer for You season 2? I’m going to have nightmares for a year now."

Get excited!

