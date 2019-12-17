Quick links

Xabi Alonso talks after reports suggest he's Manchester City's Arteta replacement

Danny Owen
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City recats during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Manchester, United...
Premier League champions Man City have reportedly identified Real Sociedad coach Xabi Alonso as the man to succeed Arsenal bound Mikel Arteta.

Xabi Alonso attends the Audiencia Provincial Court after facing tax evasion charges on October 09, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish legend Xabi Alonso has played down suggestions that he could replace Mikel Arteta on the Manchester City bench, telling Mundo Deportivo in no uncertain terms that he is loving life as coach of the Real Sociedad B team.

After two-and-a-half years as Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man at the Etihad Stadium, one of the brightest young coaches in the game appears to be on the verge of taking the first managerial job of his career.

37-year-old Arteta is expected to be announced as Arsenal’s new manager in the coming days and, while Guardiola will no doubt be proud to see his protégé fly the nest, finding a replacement will be easier said than done.

 

The Star suggested that the Catalan tactician had identified Alonso as a potential successor for Arteta but, less than 24 hours later, the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker has seemingly put an end to any speculation.

"No. I’m here at ease, my head is only here," said Alonso, who is learning his trade back at boyhood club Sociedad.

"I have no other thoughts. No proposal has come to me and I am where I want to be. I’m very happy. After finishing my career as a player, being able to start another one and return to my club, seeing how things are being done, is a pleasure.

Xabi Alonso of Liverpool

"Things are going well. I’m just starting, I’m enjoying it and it’s serving me well. When the club and I decided to work here, everything made sense. Over time you reaffirm that it was a good decision.

"I have fitted in with the players since arriving and I am working to acquire knowledge, experiences, getting it right, making mistakes, correcting and then gradually finding the way."

Like Arteta, Alonso has been tipped to enjoy a great career in management with a player who was renowned for his intelligence and reading of the game on the pitch expected to take those skills into the dugout.

Speaking earlier this year, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummennigge told Bild that Alonso had rejected the chance to work alongside Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig with the 38-year-old dreaming of glory at San Sebastian.

Xabi Alonso of Bayern Muenchen acknowledges Bernabeu's audience as he leaves the pitch after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

