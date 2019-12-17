Wolves's Conor Coady shares what he noticed about Tottenham's Harry Kane in training

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady came up against Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at the weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, that he was so impressed with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane when they used to be teammates.

Wolves defender Coady and Spurs striker Kane were part of the same England under-21 set-up.

And even back then Coady claims that he could see just how much desire Kane had to make it as an elite level player.

“The thing with Kane that struck me was his work ethic,” Coady revealed.

“He was the last off the training pitch, always working on free-kicks, shooting right and left foot, penalties.

“Even when we were away with England for two weeks at a time he was the last one off the training pitch and you just knew how much he wanted to be a top footballer.”

Kane’s work on the training field as a youngster has well and truly paid off now, with the Spurs striker renowned as one of the best strikers in world football.

Kane has been in excellent form again this season, where he has netted 16 goals for Tottenham already.

Coady actually came up against Kane at the weekend, and he managed to keep the Tottenham forward relatively quiet.

However, Spurs still managed to pick up the three points at Molineux, with Jose Mourinho’s men running out 2-1 winners against Wolves.