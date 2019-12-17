Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Wolves's Conor Coady shares what he noticed about Tottenham's Harry Kane in training

John Verrall
Conor Coady of Wolves during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady came up against Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at the weekend.

Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United...

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, that he was so impressed with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane when they used to be teammates.

Wolves defender Coady and Spurs striker Kane were part of the same England under-21 set-up.

And even back then Coady claims that he could see just how much desire Kane had to make it as an elite level player.

“The thing with Kane that struck me was his work ethic,” Coady revealed.

 

“He was the last off the training pitch, always working on free-kicks, shooting right and left foot, penalties.

“Even when we were away with England for two weeks at a time he was the last one off the training pitch and you just knew how much he wanted to be a top footballer.”

Kane’s work on the training field as a youngster has well and truly paid off now, with the Spurs striker renowned as one of the best strikers in world football.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...

Kane has been in excellent form again this season, where he has netted 16 goals for Tottenham already.

Coady actually came up against Kane at the weekend, and he managed to keep the Tottenham forward relatively quiet.

However, Spurs still managed to pick up the three points at Molineux, with Jose Mourinho’s men running out 2-1 winners against Wolves.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch