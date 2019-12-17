Where is Jerome Ellis now? Inside the real events of BBC Two's Responsible Child

BBC Two's Responsible Child was based on the real-life events of Jerome Ellis but where is he now?

Whenever a TV show or a film is based on real-life events, it always adds an extra layer of emotion for viewers.

Unlike fantasy shows like Game of Thrones, for example, there's always a layer of disconnect between the viewers and the action whereas with the one-off BBC drama Responsible Child, the events that transpire often hit much harder and closer to home due to the fact they were based on real events and real people.

The TV film tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who, alongside his 23-year-old mentally ill brother, stab their stepfather to death.

Unbelievably, the gruesome incident is based on the true story of Jerome Ellis and his brother Joshua and since the broadcast of Responsible Child, one of the biggest questions that has arisen since is where is Jerome Ellis now?

Responsible Child on BBC Two

BBC Two's Responsible Child arrived at 9pm on December 16th and tells the harrowing story of Rafael 'Ray' McCullin, a 12-year-old boy involved in the murder of his stepfather.

The one-off TV film tells its story in two time frames; one being the run-up to the murder and the other being the court case that followed.

One of the biggest themes in Responsible Child is whether or not a child as young as 12 can truly be held responsible for such a crime.

The true story

While Responsible Child isn't 100% accurate to the events that inspired it, it is effectively a dramatised recreation of the case of 14-year-old Jerome Ellis and his 23-year-old brother Joshua who, in August 2013 stabbed their abusive stepfather, Neil Tulley, to death while he slept on the sofa.

A year prior to the killing, Neil Tulley was arrested for the attempted murder of the older brother Joshua after reportedly swinging an axe at him. However, he was cleared of the charges by a Jury.

It was brought up in the case the Jerome did not live in a happy home and was forced to care for his older brother, mother and other siblings.

During the trial in 2014, Jerome was sentenced to six years in detention for manslaughter on the grounds of loss of control while Joshua was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murder.

Where is Jerome Ellis now

Despite not quite fulfilling the full six years of his sentence, Jerome Ellis is now a free man according to The Sun.

However, the 19-year-old is now living under a new identity in order to give him the best possible chance at a normal life following the horrific incident in his childhood.

Responsible Child will remain on BBC iPlayer for a month following its broadcast on BBC Two on December 16th.