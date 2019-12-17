Where did they film Jumanji: The Next Level? Star-studded sequel is a trip worth taking!

The dream team are back in an all-new blockbuster adventure.

The highly anticipated sequel has arrived, but fans are still asking: Where did they film Jumanji: The Next Level?

Director Jake Kasdan (Sex Tape, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) pulled off one of the most unexpected hits of 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, let's face it...

When another sequel to 1995's Jumanji was announced, audiences were reminded of 2005's Zathura: A Space Adventure, which certainly wasn't a good thing.

The reaction was entirely unenthused, but Jake's film bagged an all-star cast featuring the likes of Kevin Hart (Ride Along), Dwayne Johnson (Rampage), Jack Black (School of Rock) and more. Needless to say, an ensemble like that raises a few eyebrows, and for good reason.

Actually, it turned out to be a total blast, with fans swiftly expressing their desire for a sequel.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Just like the first, this sequel promises audiences the chance to experience the video-game-esque thrills of Jumanji once again - with a twist.

The characters have switched around this time, with newcomers to the franchise - Danny Glover and Danny DeVito - having their characters trapped inside the body of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's avatars.

It's as hilarious as you'd expect! Plus, there are a bunch of great set pieces and action sequences packed throughout the narrative. So, where was Jumanji: The Next Level filmed?

Where did they film Jumanji: The Next Level?

As highlighted by IMDb, Jumanji: The Next Level filming locations include:

- Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Atlanta, Georgia, USA

- Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

- Newnan, Georgia, USA (street scenes)

- Hawaii, USA

- New Mexico, USA

- Shiprock, New Mexico, USA

Thank you to all the fans for taking it to the next level and making #JUMANJI the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/fxj0uD9SqU — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) December 16, 2019

What do audiences think of Jumanji: The Next Level?

It's gone down pretty well, and it currently boasts an impressive 7.0 IMDb audience score.

Over on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Jumanji: The Next level... equally enthralling for the grown-ups. If you loved the previous one you will not be disappointed by the sequel. Good fun-filled exciting ride at the cinema."

Another tweeted: "Jumanji: The Next Level was good. Really entertaining and makes you feel like you’re playing the characters. Well done!"

Similarly, one fan also weighed in: "I'm super shocked by the negative buzz around Jumanji: The Next Level. I thought it was fantastic. Nearly as good as the first one, just a little less fresh because we all knew what to expect, unlike Welcome to the Jungle. Extremely enjoyable film and I'm excited to watch it again."

