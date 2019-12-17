When does Crisis on Infinite Earths air in the UK? Everything we know so far!

It's considered one of the most important superhero events of the year.

Fans are wondering when Crisis on Infinite Earths will air in the UK, so let's take a look...

Whether we're talking the big screen or small, there's no denying that we live in the age of superheroes. Looking back on the days of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the cinematic origins of the X-Men, it's still hard to comprehend just how far the sub-genre has come.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of great ambition, but needless to say, that grand ambition has paid off immensely. It's been the focus of the genre for many, but there really is so much great superhero content out there.

At the moment, the spotlight is firmly on Crisis on Infinite Earths, and for good reason...

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

Brandon Routh attends the Build Series to discuss 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' at Build Studio on December 10, 2019 in New York City.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

The banner "Crisis on Infinite Earths" refers to the sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event.

It is made up of five episodes, with one belonging to each of the following series: Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. All of these are shown on The CW.

As you'll likely be aware, the Batwoman, Supergirl and The Flash episodes of the event air in the United States in December 2019, with the additional two episodes set to follow in January 2020.

So, what about the UK?

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

When does Crisis on Infinite Earths air in the UK?

According to Gizmodo, the episodes will definitely air on Sky One in the UK.

A date is yet to be confirmed, but we can surely expect them to air in 2020 - well, four of them...

The same source confirms that the Batwoman episode will not be broadcast in the UK, as no UK broadcaster currently has the rights to air it. Fans are still pretty surprised that Sky is yet to pick it up!

They're ready to defend this Earth. Stream the first 3 episodes of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths free: https://t.co/7lqznqwBXy pic.twitter.com/HZernFsqM2 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 15, 2019

Sky spokesperson on Crisis on Infinite Earths

In conversation with the Radio Times, a Sky spokesperson said: “Sky do not own the rights to broadcast Batwoman, so at present time there are no plans for it to air on Sky One."

He continued: "We will, however, be showing the current seasons of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow (and in 2020, Legends of Tomorrow) in full, including all crossover episodes for those series.”

We'll keep an eye out for following details.

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.