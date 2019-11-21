What time is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special? BBC classic returns after nine years!

What's occurring Gavin and Stacey fans?

Gavin and Stacey was quickly becoming one of the UK's most popular shows when its third series rolled around in late 2009.

The series rose from half a million viewers per episode in series 1, to 1.6 million viewers in series 2 to a whopping 7.6 million viewers per episode in series 3.

So for the show to stop just as it was becoming a national favourite was quite a shock to many.

Thankfully, the ever-brilliant comedy led by James Corden and Ruth Jones isn't quite ready to come to an end just yet with a long-awaited Christmas special now just around the corner.

CHRISTMAS TV: Call the Midwife’s Christmas special looks amazing

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Series 3 of Gavin and Stacey ended on a reasonable high note with each of the main characters getting the ending that they deserved and most of the show's story threads tied nicely together.

But as we saw over the course of Gavin and Stacey's three series, there was no shortage of drama among our beloved cast of character so it'd be no surprise to see that not all is as we left it back on January 1st, 2010.

Exact story details have been kept tightly under wraps by writers James Corden and Ruth Jones so we're hopefully in for some pleasant surprises when Christmas comes around.

Who's in the cast?

The main cast of Gavin and Stacey are all set to return in the Christmas special with one or two new additions making their debut in the one-off special.

As expected, the main cast from the Gavin and Stacey series is set to return and includes:

Mathew Horne (Gavin), Joanna Page (Stacey), James Corden (Smithy), Ruth Jones (Nessa), Rob Brydon (Bryn), Larry Lamb (Mick), Alison Steadman (Pam) and Melanie Walters (Gwen).

But there is one confirmed new addition according to IMDb in the form of Laura Aikman, a veteran of shows such as The Job Lot, Bluestone 42 and Waterloo Road. Laura is slated to play a new character called Sonia in the Christmas special.

When to watch?

As you can probably guess from its title, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will be heading our way on Christmas Day 2019.

It has also been confirmed by the BBC that the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will be airing at 8.30 pm until 9.30 pm on BBC One.

After an almost 10-year wait, it'll be good to have Gavin and Stacey back on our screens again and the Christmas special will no doubt attract millions of viewers.