West Brom U23s ace Stan Asomugha scores Mohamed Salah-esque goal from tight angle

The West Bromwich Albion ace helped the Hawthorns U23s to victory in the Premier League 2 last night.

West Bromwich Albion Under-23s recorded their seventh Premier League 2 win of the season thanks in part to a stunning goal from Baggies winger Stan Asomugha from an impossibly tight angle - more so than the one scored by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah last week.

The Baggies U23s bounced back from a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United by beating Fulham 3-1 to make it five wins out of their last seven league matches, with Asomugha opening the scoring for West Brom on nine minutes.

 

The Hawthorns academy ace, who was denied from close range in the opening stages of the game, raced onto a Jack Fitzwater delivery from centre, dinked the ball past the goalkeeper and, from squeezed his effort into the net when it looked set to go out for a goal kick.

"How did you score from there?", asked the West Brom admin - and indeed it's one of those you've got to see for yourself:

Asomugha posted a tongue-in-cheek reply:

And a few fans also had their say:

In last week's crucial Champions League trip to Red Bull Salzburg, Salah beat the defender for pace and rounded the opposition goalkeeper, before weighing in with an effort from the edge of the box which found its way into the inside of the net, helping the Reds to a 2-0 win and the last 16.

Asomugha's contribution last night was the first of three goals netted by West Brom, with Rayhaan Tulloch doubling the Baggies' lead on 21 minutes and Callum Morton adding a third on 79 minutes, before Fabio Carvalho netted a consolation for Fulham late on.

The result saw Albion go third in the Premier League 2 second division table, with Reading's U23s up next.

