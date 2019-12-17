Quick links

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter as Indiana Vassilev features for Under-23s day before Liverpool cup clash

Giuseppe Labellarte
Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on October 21, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa are in League Cup action tonight but Villa Park academy ace Indiana Vassilev played yesterday - he likely won't feature for Dean Smith's side against Liverpool now.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter following Indiana Vassilev's inclusion in, and display for, the Villans Under-23s on Monday night, just a day before Villa Park hosts Dean Smith's side against Liverpool in the League Cup.

The 18-year-old, an attacking midfielder and winger, has been in good form for Villa's youngsters over the past few weeks, with four goals in his last seven Premier League 2 games (Soccerway).

Villa's U23s hosted the Swans at Bodymoor Heath and began brightly as Jacob Ramsey, Michael Tait and Jack Clarke all threatened before Vassilev - who had netted a stunning brace against Middlesbrough U23s - saw his goal disallowed.

 

 

Just after the half-hour mark, Villa broke the deadlock as a low cross from Tait went all the way through to Tyreik Wright, and the 18-year-old midfielder rifled a powerful shot into the top corner of Swansea's net for the lead.

It wasn't to last, unfortunately, as Brandon Cooper headed home from Kieran Evans' cross to give the visitors parity at the break, with no further goals from either side through to full time, meaning a share of the spoils.

Nonetheless, Vassilev once again did well, and with him being Villa U23s' number nine, there were some claret and blue faithful wishing he hadn't been picked so he could feature for Smith's side in the League Cup today, and maybe give struggling senior number nine Wesley Moraes some tips.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the United States-born ace's display:

