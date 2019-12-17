Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Tyreik Wright display in Premier League 2 clash last night

Tyreik Wright of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 04, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
The Villa Park academy graduate scored for Aston Villa U23s last night.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Under-23s' Premier League 2 clash on Monday night and Tyreik Wright earned praise for his goalscoring exploits on the night.

The Villa Park side hosted the Swans at Bodymoor Heath and began brightly as Jacob Ramsey, Michael Tait and Jack Clarke all threatened before Indiana Vassilev - who had netted a brace against Middlesbrough U23s - saw his goal disallowed.

 

 

Just after the half-hour mark, Villa broke the deadlock as a low cross from Tait went all the way through to Wright, and the 18-year-old midfielder rifled a powerful shot into the top corner of Swansea's net for the lead.

It wasn't to last, unfortunately, as Brandon Cooper headed home from Kieran Evans' cross to give the visitors parity at the break, with no further goals from either side through to full time, meaning a share of the spoils.

Nonetheless, Wright was praised for his goal - he now has three in eight for the Villa U23s, and scored four for the Republic of Ireland's U23s in a 13-0 rout of Gibraltar a month ago (Soccerway) - and some fans commented on social media.

Villa's U23s are now sixth in the PL2 second division table, and will next be in action in January when they take on Sunderland's U23s at home on 6 January.

