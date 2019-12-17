Victor Wanyama to Celtic seems like it has legs

Celtic re-signing Victor Wanyama is genuinely more likely now than it was a few months ago.

Victor Wanyama going back to Celtic used to be a pipe dream.

It was sort of mooted last summer but it looked like the long shot of long shots.

Yes, Celtic were able to bring Fraser Forster back to Parkhead on loan, but bringing back the Tottenham Hotspur powerhouse - an £11 million signing in 2016 [The Guardian] - would be a much bigger ask.

That was July and this is December and maybe, just maybe, it has legs now.

That's because Wanyama doesn't seem to have much future in North London under Jose Mourinho, who has preferred to play Eric Dier in that defensive midfield role.

In addition to that, Lille revealed in recent days that Mourinho does want to sign Boubakary Soumare in January [Le10 Sport], a transfer that would undeniably push Wanyama closer to the exit door at Spurs.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a huge fan of the player he brought to Glasgow in 2011, and the Bhoys man admitted during the AGM last month that he did want the Kenyan powerhouse back at the club.

If Tottenham sign Soumare, which seems very possible, then it'll be time for Wanyama to look for a new club and few would back against him punting for a return to Scotland.

This Wanyama to Celtic thing seemed a million miles away when it was originally floated, but it does have legs these days - especially if Soumare moves to North London.