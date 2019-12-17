'Truth is...he wants out': Some fans want January sale for Rangers-linked star who's free in 2020

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already brought one of the striker's former teammates to Ibrox.

Charlton fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking Lyle Taylor with a string of clubs including Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Rangers are one of several sides keeping a close eye on Taylor's situation, according to Sky Sports.

Subscribe

Taylor starred alongside the now Rangers midfielder Aribo en route to promotion from League One last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored five goals in eight games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

But the 29-year-old - for whom Brentford are reported to have failed with bids of up to £4 million in the summer transfer window [London News Online] - is out of contract in six months' time and looks to be on the move in 2020.

Whether that is on a free transfer at the end of the season or a cut-price move in January remains to be seen.

Aribo walked out on Charlton to join Rangers at the end of his own contract - a move which angered the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

And the following Charlton supporters are keen to avoid a repeat scenario.

We will only get a max of £500,000 for him in Jan.



Truth is (this will upset his teenage fan club) ...he wants out.



January mustn’t become the “Lyle Taylor Show” at #cafc



We are bigger than one player. — Henry Irving (@HenryIrving10) December 16, 2019

He’s getting far to much exposure imo I’d cash him in and good riddance we move on no 1 player is bigger than the Club — DODGER (@dodgercafc) December 16, 2019

Cash in & get a replacement — Vic Paul (@VPcafc) December 16, 2019

Just get rid. — Sam Cooper (@samcooper_uk) December 16, 2019

Let him go and buy someone else — CAFC10 (@smit112) December 17, 2019

Trouble is he wants too go and as much as we would miss him if he doesn’t want too be here and play for us anymore let him go — Daz J (@dazmo46) December 16, 2019

The ****** wanted to go for more money anyway so we know hes not a Charlton man hes also got a big mouth as well ..so he can do one imo — Rick (@sausagedog2013) December 16, 2019 Bored of the lyle Taylor stuff now, sign or **** off — Martin (@MartCAFC45) December 17, 2019