Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Truth is...he wants out': Some fans want January sale for Rangers-linked star who's free in 2020

Aiden Cusick
9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already brought one of the striker's former teammates to Ibrox.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic scores his teams second goal of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Athletic at Oakwell Stadium on August 17,...

Charlton fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking Lyle Taylor with a string of clubs including Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Rangers are one of several sides keeping a close eye on Taylor's situation, according to Sky Sports.

Subscribe

Taylor starred alongside the now Rangers midfielder Aribo en route to promotion from League One last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored five goals in eight games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

 

But the 29-year-old - for whom Brentford are reported to have failed with bids of up to £4 million in the summer transfer window [London News Online] - is out of contract in six months' time and looks to be on the move in 2020.

Whether that is on a free transfer at the end of the season or a cut-price move in January remains to be seen.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Aribo walked out on Charlton to join Rangers at the end of his own contract - a move which angered the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

And the following Charlton supporters are keen to avoid a repeat scenario.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ****** wanted to go for more money anyway so we know hes not a Charlton man hes also got a big mouth as well ..so he can do one imo

— Rick (@sausagedog2013) December 16, 2019

 

Bored of the lyle Taylor stuff now, sign or **** off

— Martin (@MartCAFC45) December 17, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch