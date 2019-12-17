Tottenham Hotspur fans believe Toby Alderweireld has got his passion back

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is enjoying his football.

Tottenham Hotspur's win over Wolves was one of those victories which helps bring players closer together.

A late goal from Jan Vertonghen gave Tottenham a 2-1 win, after Wolves' equaliser had appeared to give the home side some momentum. Spurs are now up into fifth place.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld sent a message out after the win. It did not contain any words, but it didn't need to. The picture said it all.

Alderweireld's face was all passion, and summed up the emotion of a last minute winner.

From a player who's future is in doubt, this was good to see from Tottenham fans.

Alderweireld's contract runs out next June and so far, there has been no progress regarding an extension.

New manager Jose Mourinho has given the Tottenham squad some fresh impetus, and possibly this could convince Alderweireld to want to stay.

If Spurs keep racking up wins like this, then it is very possible. It is a lot harder for a player to walk away from a winning team.

Fans are hopeful that Alderweireld's message was a positive sign...

@AlderweireldTob can you just sign the contract mate it's not all about £ it's about loyalty and sticking together trophies are coming and you want to be apart of that #COYS — Rossey (@wrossey) December 16, 2019

i’m think Toby is going to hundred percent going to sign a new contract — Keri (@missjobb) December 16, 2019

Can you give us the best Christmas present of all and sign a new contract pretty please — gareth barnes (@gazb73) December 16, 2019

Sign that thing — Hussam (@Gazzanigatot) December 15, 2019

You have been a world class signing and a pleasure to watch in our team for years.

Hope Jose appointment vigours things up and make you extend your stay! — Karim (@karsalib) December 16, 2019