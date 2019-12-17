Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans believe Toby Alderweireld has got his passion back

Dan Coombs
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is enjoying his football.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United...

Tottenham Hotspur's win over Wolves was one of those victories which helps bring players closer together.

A late goal from Jan Vertonghen gave Tottenham a 2-1 win, after Wolves' equaliser had appeared to give the home side some momentum. Spurs are now up into fifth place.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld sent a message out after the win. It did not contain any words, but it didn't need to. The picture said it all.

Alderweireld's face was all passion, and summed up the emotion of a last minute winner.

From a player who's future is in doubt, this was good to see from Tottenham fans.

 

Alderweireld's contract runs out next June and so far, there has been no progress regarding an extension.

New manager Jose Mourinho has given the Tottenham squad some fresh impetus, and possibly this could convince Alderweireld to want to stay.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

If Spurs keep racking up wins like this, then it is very possible. It is a lot harder for a player to walk away from a winning team.

Fans are hopeful that Alderweireld's message was a positive sign...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch