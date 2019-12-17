'The attitude Arsenal need': Gilberto Silva raves about one Gunners player

Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal's best player in each of their last two Premier League games with Freddie Ljungberg's side floundering.

Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the few bright sparks in a miserable season for Arsenal and Gunners legend Gilberto Silva feels more of the club’s floundering squad need to take inspiration from a teenage Brazilian, speaking to ESPN.

With established internationals Dani Ceballos, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney moving to North London during what looked like a superb end to the transfer window, not to mention the club-record £72 million signing of Nicolas Pepe, few expected that Arsenal’s most impressive newcomer would be a hitherto unknown 18-year-old.

In truth, that reflects not only on how poor Arsenal have been this season but on the considerable impact Martinelli has made during his debuts season in English football.

The former FC Ituano starlet has scored eight times already, more than Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette, and he has been arguably their standout performer during the last two Premier League games.

Martinelli was one of the few Arsenal players who came out of Sunday’s 3-0 home thumping by Manchester City with his reputation enhanced and one-time Invincible Gilberto Silva can only wish that his under-performing team-mates were capable of showing similar fight and passion on the pitch.

“I’m happy for him (Martinelli),” said fellow Brazilian Gilberto.

“I see a boy not afraid to play, brave on the pitch. Even with the pressure the club’s going through, he plays as if he’s playing in Brazil with his friends.

“I think that is the attitude Arsenal need from all of their players. That’s the energy the club needs.”

Gilberto has a point.

It’s never ideal when an 18-year-old looks like your best chance of getting a result but Martinelli is rapidly becoming undroppable for this maddening Arsenal side.