'That's him off': Some fans fear worst amid reports 8-figure star could leave them for Leeds

Swansea City are reported to have paid around £20 million for Ayew, who is already familiar to the Leeds United manager.

Swansea City fans are reacting to reports linking Andre Ayew with a move to Leeds United.

Leeds are set to tempt Swansea with a lucrative offer for the forward, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The website claims the Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is determined to be reunited with Ayew, his former player at Marseille.

And it adds that while Swansea are not too keen on selling the Ghanaian, they could be forced to sell if a record bid comes in.

The Swans are currently in their second consecutive campaign outside of the Premier League and are seeing their parachute payments decrease year by year, while Ayew's contract is due to expire in 18 months' time.

Ayew has scored nine goals and assisted four in 21 games for Swansea this season and insisted via BBC Sport this week that he is 'happy at the club' and ignoring transfer speculation.

But sources close to the player say he will definitely want to return to the top tier of English football, according to Ghanasoccernet.

And with a Bielsa-led Leeds currently 10 points clear of the Championship play-off places, a move to Elland Road could certainly appeal to Ayew.

Ayew played 30 times under the esteemed Argentine throughout the 2014-15 season, scoring or making 17 goals.

And this is what the Swansea faithful are saying on Twitter...

I expect him to join one of the top 3 for the final push. Too good for mid-table & his attitude has been superb this season. — June the Tea Lady (@TeaLadyJune) December 17, 2019

He’s bound to be off I’m sure. Been a revelation this season. Excellent player. — colin lewis (@ligarius) December 17, 2019

It's a shame the Americans will probably sell him in Jan — YanksOut (@ill_shank_urDad) December 16, 2019

That’s him off in January then — Joel Ish (@joel_myi) December 16, 2019

Sadly — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) December 16, 2019

That’s just to make us fans feel as if he’s going nowhere, let’s face it he’s tearing the championship apart week in week out he has to go in jan to a bigger club because we ain’t a big club anymore :( — Swansea City Fans Voice (@swanseafansword) December 16, 2019

Imagine believing this nonsense he is hear because no one will pay his high wages. He will go the first chance he gets. — The Jack (@JamieTheJack) December 16, 2019

Ki wanted to stay and help us and left for nothing. — Janet Morgan-Davies (@JanetMorganDav1) December 16, 2019