Meet actress Ritu Arya: Sticks and Stones star on Instagram and previous roles explored!

The year continues to deliver more great television.

Sticks and Stones is generating some serious discussion right now, as is actress Ritu Arya...

The new series was written by Mike Bartlett. For many, that's all they needed to know. Why? Because he's known for the likes of Doctor Foster and Trauma.

So, his reputation certainly precedes him! It also boasts a terrific cast too, including the likes of Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve), Susannah Fielding (Black Mirror), Ben Miller (Paddington 2), Alexandra Roach (Utopia) and Sean Sagar (Top Boy).

The three-part series arrived on ITV at 9 pm on Monday, December 16th 2019, with subsequent episodes airing daily.

Dealing with universal themes of workplace bullying and so forth, Sticks and Stones feels absolutely imperative and is grippingly performed by the entire ensemble, but let's spotlight Ritu Arya for a moment!

Sticks and Stones: Ritu Arya

The protagonist of Sticks and Stones is Thomas Benson (Ken Nwosu), who after an incident during a sales pitch is forced to go above and beyond to prove himself to colleagues.

It's a downward spiral that will resonate with many, and thanks to the great actors at its core, never falls short of being totally believable.

In the role of Becky, we have Ritu Arya, who you may have seen very recently, actually...

Did you see Last Christmas in cinemas? The 2019 film starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)? Well, she played Jenna in that! But of course, there are more roles where that came from.

Ritu Arya attends the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 3, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Ritu Arya: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the TV series The Tunnel (she played the Bureau Girl).

The year later, she starred in the critical and audience hit Sherlock (Gail) with the great Benedict Cumberbatch. Continuing on with her TV work, she was also in We the Jury (Kate), Crackanory (Beth), Doctors (Dr. Megan Sharma), The Good Karma Hospital (Barsha Nambeesan). However, she's arguably best known for playing Flash in Humans.

Of course, we've already mentioned Last Christmas, but she was also in the 2017 film Daphne (Rachida), starring Emily Beecham in the titular role.

As well as these titles, it's also worth mentioning such shorts as The Super Recogniser and My Beautiful White Skin (Parita).

