Star Wars Battlefront 2 update: Release time on PS4, Xbox One and PC for Rise Of Skywalker content

Everything you must know about the release time for the Rise Of Skywalker update for Star Wars Battlefront 2 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has wowed and dazzled fans of the never-ending movie series with its Dark Souls inspiration, but Battlefront 2 has come back with a bang by getting ready to release a bunch of content pertaining to the upcoming Rise Of Skywalker movie that is sure to blow up the internet in some capacity be it good or bad. In this article you'll discover the reported release time for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Battlefront 2 had an infamously controversial launch back in 2017 thanks to a lot of complaints about its lootboxes and other features, but ever since then the game has steadily gotten better to become somewhat renowned amongst fans.

And, for those who swiftly departed the Star Wars multiplayer title after its woeful launch, now is probably the perfect time to get back into it thanks to the Rise Of Skywalker update and Celebration Edition.

FORTNITE: How to become a Jedi by getting a Star Wars lightsaber

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update releases on December 17th and comes with a new planet that will be available starting December 20th.

This new planet is said to have featured in some of the trailers for Rise Of Skywalker, and it's also said to offer "thick vegetation" and plenty of caves.

Battlefront 2's newest Jungle Planet will be added to Co-Op and Heroes Vs. Villains, and Instant Action and Capital Supremacy will also join it as two New Trilogy planets come January 2020.

In addition to a new planet, the Rise Of Skywalker update will also add the Sith Stormtrooper, First Order Jet Trooper, Ovissian Gunner and Caphex Spy.

While the above names may not be overly familiar to everyone, the appearances of Rey (Jedi), Finn (Resistance Hero) and Kylo Ren (Supreme Leader) will be.

These leading faces from the New Trilogy will all be classified as Epic and be available for 40,000 credits or 1,000 crystals. However, if you own or buy the Celebration Edition, you will unlock all three automatically.

Finally, Battlefront 2 is also receiving more co-op specifically for the New Trilogy. Jakku, Takodana, Starkiller Base and the mysterious jungle planet will all join the existing planetary rotation with an emphasis on them so players will be able to experience them more frequently.

You can check out the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update community transmission by clicking here.

Just bought Star Wars Battlefront 2's Celebration Edition not just because it's a massive discount to all the content included but I wanted to show appreciation to @EAStarWars for supporting this game for 2 years and saving it after the backlash. Hope we see more in the future! pic.twitter.com/Ba8jmQDid3 — Steven Best (@BestyBattalion) December 8, 2019

What is the release time for the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update?

The reported unlock and release time for the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update is 14:00 UTC for Xbox One.

PS4 and PC will receive the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rise Of Skywalker update at the reported release and unlock times of 15:00 UTC and 16:00 UTC respectively.

EPIC GAMES X STAR WARS: How to get and use a First Order Blaster in Star Wars

The above times come courtesy of the Express.