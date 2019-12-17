Top Gun: Maverick - fans think they've spotted the SR-72!

If it's true, then audiences had better buckle up for some serious speed.

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has soared onto the scene and audience discussion has turned to the SR-72...

What is the most iconic movie of the 1980s?

There are plenty! In the running, you have the likes of The Breakfast Club, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Blade Runner and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

Of course, we could name so many more, but if you were to go out and ask the public right now, we'd wager a fair share would argue that Top Gun takes the title.

Directed by Tony Scott and released in 1986, the film boasts an admirable legacy, packed with quotable dialogue and a legendary performance from the one-and-only Tom Cruise. Now, we're set for a reunion of sorts...

Top Gun: Maverick new trailer

When Top Gun: Maverick was first confirmed and a trailer swooped in, the internet went a bit nuts!

When it comes to beloved classics like Top Gun, sequels can be a pretty touchy subject. There are some bad examples undoubtedly, but lately, we've also seen some great ones.

Just look at Blade Runner 2049!

A follow-up definitely has potential, and the trailer teases generous helpings of nostalgia, returning cast members and a glossy but nevertheless CGI-heavy blockbuster. The latest trailer has given fans much more to digest, but interestingly, it's one particular shot which has stolen considerable attention.

SR-72 Top Gun talk invades Twitter!

A number of eagle-eyed viewers have drawn attention to the aircraft featured toward the tail-end of the trailer, right after the title appears.

One recently questioned on Twitter: "Is Maverick flying an SR-72 in the Top Gun trailer?"

Similarly, one tweeted: "Speaking of disclosure and whatnot... Did any of you boys and girls notice the final aircraft Maverick is flying in the new Top Gun trailer? I must admit, I didn't even notice it at first... SR-72?"

Another also weighed in: "@TopGunMovie trailer drops today.. did we just get the SR-72? @TomCruise seriously, SR Next Gen? #TopGun."

Aviation enthusiasts certainly seem convinced.

Could it be the SR-72?

Casual audiences aren't the only ones curious about the craft.

The Drive also highlights the glimpse of the high-speed test aircraft, saying that it does indeed look like an SR-72, also noting that this sequence was shot at NAWS China Lake.

The Aviationist has also wondered whether Maverick is involved in the secret development of an SR-72 hypersonic reconnaissance-inspired plane. So, what is it?

According to The National Interest, the SR-72 is a craft which - as described in the concept - will be capable of travelling at six times the speed of sound. However, it was earlier included that "any program specifics are off-limits.”

If the theories are true, then Maverick is back with a bigger need for speed and one hell of a reveal!

