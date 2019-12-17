Quick links

Southampton and Watford reportedly suffer £22m Jean-Clair Todibo blow

Danny Owen
Southampton's Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium in...
Barcelona's La Liga starlet Todibo is heading to Serie A giants AC Milan rather than Premier League strugglers Watford or Southampton.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Jean Clair Todibo of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe...

Southampton and Watford are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo because the Barcelona defender has agreed a January move to AC Milan, as reported by Calciomercato.

With The Saints and The Hornets firmly entrenched in a relegation battle after a miserable start to the season, both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nigel Pearson could certainly do with some extra quality at the back as they plot a way to escape the drop.

Southampton have conceded more goals than any other Premier League team (36), while bottom-of-the-table Watford are not far behind. And, according to ESPN, the two clubs both identified Todibo as a potential addition.

 

The young Frenchman has found game time hard to come by since moving to the Camp Nou from Toulouse 11 months ago but a Man of the Match masterclass against Inter Milan in the Champions League last week offered a tantalising glimpse of what he’d bring to St Mary’s or Vicarage Road.

Todibo pocketed Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s much-vaunted strikeforce, as Barca’s second string knocked Antonio Conte’s side out of the competition.

Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan,...

And, according to Calciomercato, that eye-catching display has paved the way for Todibo to seal a January move to Milan – with the Rossoneri, though, rather than their blue-and-black striped neighbours.

The report claims that fallen giants AC Milan have already agreed a deal to bring Todibo to the San Siro with a deal expected to cost somewhere in the region of £22 million.

So Southampton and Watford will have to look elsewhere as they aim to add some much-needed protection to a well-publicised Achilles heel.

Jean Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona in action during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on October 06, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

