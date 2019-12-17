Southampton and Watford reportedly suffer £22m Jean-Clair Todibo blow

Barcelona's La Liga starlet Todibo is heading to Serie A giants AC Milan rather than Premier League strugglers Watford or Southampton.

Southampton and Watford are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo because the Barcelona defender has agreed a January move to AC Milan, as reported by Calciomercato.

With The Saints and The Hornets firmly entrenched in a relegation battle after a miserable start to the season, both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nigel Pearson could certainly do with some extra quality at the back as they plot a way to escape the drop.

Southampton have conceded more goals than any other Premier League team (36), while bottom-of-the-table Watford are not far behind. And, according to ESPN, the two clubs both identified Todibo as a potential addition.

The young Frenchman has found game time hard to come by since moving to the Camp Nou from Toulouse 11 months ago but a Man of the Match masterclass against Inter Milan in the Champions League last week offered a tantalising glimpse of what he’d bring to St Mary’s or Vicarage Road.

Todibo pocketed Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s much-vaunted strikeforce, as Barca’s second string knocked Antonio Conte’s side out of the competition.

And, according to Calciomercato, that eye-catching display has paved the way for Todibo to seal a January move to Milan – with the Rossoneri, though, rather than their blue-and-black striped neighbours.

The report claims that fallen giants AC Milan have already agreed a deal to bring Todibo to the San Siro with a deal expected to cost somewhere in the region of £22 million.

So Southampton and Watford will have to look elsewhere as they aim to add some much-needed protection to a well-publicised Achilles heel.