Some Everton fans were left baffled by the club's update on manager search

Everton made it clear to supporters that no big decisions have been made in their recruitment process.

Some Everton fans haven't appreciated the club's attempt to keep them updated with the way they are going about finding Marco Silva's successor in the dugout.

Reports have been numerous in recent days that Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of being appointed.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that a deal had been agreed 'in principle' for the illustrious and experienced manager to take charge at Goodison Park.

That got some rather excited.

However, the Toffees moved quickly to set expectations that no announcement is imminent, making it clear that no deals have been agreed and that no contract offers have even been made in a statement on Monday night.

It appeared to be an announcement about there being no announcement.

While that may be seen as a prudent way to go about communication with their fans, it left some baffled as to why they felt the need to say anything at all.

Supporters appear to be growing anxious at the time taken to announce a new manager or head coach, with 12 days having passed since Silva's exit.

Duncan Ferguson has brought a bit of passion back to the dugout, but what is the long-term vision for Everton?

These fans took to Twitter to have their say on the club's statement...

God we are a joke no club as I know handles business as we do. Everything we do it so unprofessional — johnp (@johnpdn711) December 16, 2019

Hahaha the admin team are trolling us now — Farhads blue disaster!! (@DancemacabreE) December 16, 2019

An announcement of absolutely nothing — BeerGuzzler (@BeerGuzzler1878) December 16, 2019

Liquidate us with immediate effect — Crofty (@Ian_Crofty) December 16, 2019

If you don’t have anything to say then don’t say it! — Hayden (@HJJ92_) December 16, 2019

This is arguably the strangest thing you’ve ever tweeted — Matthew Neasham (@MNeasham) December 16, 2019

So tonight's grand announcement is that there is no announcement? Sound. — 16-1-0 (@anfieldrdultras) December 16, 2019

Announcing a non announcement. This quite a novel twist. — Terry Owen (@terry77owen) December 16, 2019