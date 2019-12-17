Quick links

Everton

Some Everton fans were left baffled by the club's update on manager search

John McGinley
A general view of Goodison Park at dusk before the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton made it clear to supporters that no big decisions have been made in their recruitment process.

A general view of Goodison Park at dusk before the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Some Everton fans haven't appreciated the club's attempt to keep them updated with the way they are going about finding Marco Silva's successor in the dugout.

Reports have been numerous in recent days that Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of being appointed.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that a deal had been agreed 'in principle' for the illustrious and experienced manager to take charge at Goodison Park.

That got some rather excited.

 

However, the Toffees moved quickly to set expectations that no announcement is imminent, making it clear that no deals have been agreed and that no contract offers have even been made in a statement on Monday night.

It appeared to be an announcement about there being no announcement.

While that may be seen as a prudent way to go about communication with their fans, it left some baffled as to why they felt the need to say anything at all.

Supporters appear to be growing anxious at the time taken to announce a new manager or head coach, with 12 days having passed since Silva's exit.

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Duncan Ferguson has brought a bit of passion back to the dugout, but what is the long-term vision for Everton?

These fans took to Twitter to have their say on the club's statement...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch