Jamie Carragher explains how Everton fans can mock Liverpool

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke on Sky Sports' MNF about how Evertonians can mock the current European champions if they get Carlo Ancelotti.

Sky Sports reported last night that the former Chelsea and Napoli boss has agreed in principle to take over the Merseysiders. Everton have been without a permanent manager since they parted ways with Marco Silva in the first week of December.

Club legend Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the club and has been brilliant so far, picking up four points against Chelsea and Manchester United. Ancelotti is, without doubt, a massive upgrade to anything Everton have had in recent years.

Jamie Carragher hailed Everton's attempt to sign a manager of Ancelotti's stature and explained how Liverpool fans could be mocked by their Merseyside rivals if the Toffees appoint the Italian as their new boss.

He said: "For Everton to get a manager of the calibre of Ancelotti would be an unbelievable coup for them. In Ancelotti you are getting someone who is right at the top of football. This is a man who Evertonians, if it comes off, can say has won more than Jurgen Klopp and has won Champions Leagues. It gives them something to buy into with that manager."

Ancelotti has won the league in four different countries and has won the Champions League on three different occasions with two separate clubs. The Italian has won 19 career trophies so far compared to Jurgen Klopp's modest tally of seven.

Everton fans will certainly bring that up if Ancelotti takes charge of the club in the coming days but the Toffees are miles away from the level that Liverpool are currently at. Ancelotti has the experience to make Everton great again but it certainly won't happen overnight.