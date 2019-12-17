Report: Arsenal and Spurs are set to miss out on Juventus's Demiral

Merih Demiral was widely rumoured to leave Juventus in January but it looks unlikely now.

According to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus have closed the door for European clubs interested in signing their Turkish defender Merih Demiral in January.

The 21-year-old has barely played for the Italian champions this season was rumoured to be looking for a move in the upcoming transfer window. Turkish Football claimed last week that Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham were all interested in signing Demiral but if the new report is to be believed, they will have to look elsewhere.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, who values Demiral at £33.6 million according to the report, handed the Turk back to back starts last week in the Champions League as well as in the Serie A. Demiral was almost flawless in both games and the report claims that the Old Lady are looking to build their defence around the Turk and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Italian giants certainly have two brilliant defenders who have the potential to become the best in the world in the future if they fulfil their potential. Demiral's signing went under the radar in the summer due to the big-money acquisition of the Dutchman but Sarri seems to have put his faith in him.

This is a massive blow for Arsenal and Tottenham who are in need of new central defenders. The Gunners have looked abysmal at the back and signing David Luiz in the summer hasn't solved any of their previous problems. Spurs, on the other hand, are at the risk of losing Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld for free in the summer which leaves them short of good defenders.

Demiral would have been a phenomenal signing for both sides on the long run but the two Premier League giants have to reconsider their options now. Juventus, if they decide to hold on to him, will be making the right decision and his value will only rise for them to make a bigger profit down the line.