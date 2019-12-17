Silent Witness: BBC confirm 2020 start date for series 23

Long-running BBC cop drama Silent Witness set to return in 2020 for its 23rd series!

The BBC's Silent Witness is one of, if not the longest-running crime drama series on British TV.

The show already boasts a staggering 22 series and its viewing figures, which still remain incredibly high, would suggest that there's no slowing down for Dr Nikki Alexander and co. any time soon.

A remarkable average of 8.61 million people tuned in to watch series 22 of Silent Witness so it's no wonder that the show would continue on for a 23rd series in 2020.

Now though, the BBC have finally unveiled the start date for the highly anticipated series 23.

Silent Witness will be back on our screens in 2020

Silent Witness's 23rd series will be heading our way on Tuesday, January 7th at 9pm on BBC One.

The BBC announced the start date in a press release running through their scheduling plans for 2020, including the new series of Silent Witness which will once again be 10 episodes long with each episode telling one half of a two-part story.

What we know of series 23

The official synopsis for the mysterious series 23 reads:

"A private jet crashes into woodland outside London. Its passengers include the former US Ambassador, Jonathan Kraft. Nikki calls her partner Matt from the crash scene to break the news: his friend, and former colleague did not survive the accident. "Matt is desperate for answers. When Thomas is called to an apparent suicide of a successful businessman, he finds unexpected connections to the plane crash. Are they dealing with a coordinated attack?"

Any changes to the cast?

At the time of writing, the BBC have not announced any major changes to the cast with Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), David Caves (Jack Hodgson), Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) and Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Charmberlain) all set to reprise their roles in series 23.

Obviously, each episode will feature one-off guest stars who come and go for each storyline but the core group of characters is expected to remain largely the same.