'Shows how good': Top-flight opponent admits being impressed by Rangers

The Ibrox side travel to Hibernian this week and one of their players has praised Rangers in advance.

Both Rangers and Celtic are impressing Hibernian striker Christian Doidge this season, who has been speaking to The Scottish Sun in advance of Friday night's Scottish Premiership fixture against Steven Gerrard's side.

After scoring seven goals for Hibs during November, Doidge was this week named the league's Player of the Month and will be one of the danger men that the Gers defensive line has to be wary of this week.

Doidge though knows just what a tough ask it is getting a result off of Edinburgh's visitors, with Gerrard's outfit progressing in Europe and showing outstanding form in the league.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Celtic and Rangers are both top sides and you can see what they are doing in Europe, with both of them qualifying for the knockout phase. That shows how good they are.

"The Old Firm have some fantastic players and it’s hard to play against them. We know it would be a massive scalp if you beat either of them.

"We’ve got Rangers on Friday night and we hope we can get something from that game. We drew with Celtic at Easter Road earlier in the season so we’ve shown it’s hard for teams to get a result here."

Must-win fixture for Rangers

Gerrard's team will know right now that they can't afford any slip-ups prior to the end-of-the-month derby against Neil Lennon's team at Celtic Park.

With the Hoops in such rich form and playing an extra league game in December, there would be risk for Rangers that a serious points gap opens if they even lose one of their upcoming fixtures.

The trip to Easter Road is a serious test, with Hibs unbeaten in four of their last six fixtures, three of which were wins. With new hope in the wake of Jack Ross' appointment, they cannot be taken for granted.

Rangers will still travel there confidently, knowing they have not been beaten in league action since September.

Can they show they have the quality to pick up all three points?